20four7VA Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Berlin, MD, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EconMobile LLC DBA 20four7VA, a business specializing in virtual recruitment and remote staffing, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council Greater DMV (WBEC Greater DMV), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
Catherine vanVonno, President & CEO of 20four7VA, is thrilled to have achieved national recognition for the company as a woman-owned business.
“This is a significant milestone for our company. Becoming WBENC certified gives us greater opportunities to partner with other businesses committed to supplier diversity. We’re looking forward to working with new clients as we continue to grow our business,” vanVonno said.
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC Greater DMV is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or a group of women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
About 20four7VA:
20four7VA is a virtual recruiting and staff placement company that has helped thousands of clients across six continents outsource key business support tasks to skilled, reliable, and enthusiastic remote professionals. Founded in 2010, it is now one of the most trusted remote staffing companies in the industry. To learn more about 20four7VA, please visit www.20four7va.com, call +1-443-856-4882, or email info@20four7va.com.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
