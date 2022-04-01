Ohio-Based University to Use uLearn’s AI-Powered Proctoring Platform to Keep Its Assessments Cheat-Proof
One of the leading universities in Delaware, Ohio, join hands with uLearn.io to make its online exams completely cheat-free and streamline the process of test-taking.
Princeton, NJ, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- While several schools and colleges have returned to the classical classroom-based approach to teaching, the hybrid learning model is expected to pave the way forward for all stakeholders involved in the education sector. Most leading institutes and learners today have identified the benefits of hybrid learning — a combination of online and offline lectures and assessments. The Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), one such leading university using the hybrid education model, has entered into a partnership with renowned online assessment proctoring platform uLearn. The Delaware, Ohio, based university seeks to make its online exams completely cheat-free with the AI-powered online proctoring platform.
OWU employs the LMS Blackboard to facilitate and coordinate its online lectures and assessments. uLearn's complete LTI compatibility with any LMS platform ensures that it can integrate with Blackboard seamlessly. Additionally, the proctoring tool is compatible with all laptops, PCs, and Chromebooks to simplify the process of logging in and test-taking for online learners and exam candidates. OWU is expected to use these integration capabilities to optimize the integrity of its remote assessments.
To make exams cheat-proof, uLearn’s AI-based software monitors students through the front camera of their computer while they take an online test. The proctoring tool closely scans the movements of a candidate to detect suspicious behaviour during the exam. On detecting any attempted cheating, the tool provides an alert to the candidate. After multiple alerts, the system will disqualify the candidate if they try to use unfair means again to score higher in such exams. uLearn confirms that candidates will not be wrongly flagged for cheating, as a human proctor can be present to make judgement calls for contentious situations during an online exam.
Both uLearn and OWU prioritize student privacy in online tests. Therefore, uLearn’s online proctoring tool is designed to monitor exam candidates autonomously. The algorithm-driven platform requires minimal intervention from human proctors. As a result, OWU students who are reluctant to take online tests due to the fear of being snooped on can be assured that their privacy will not be violated. Additionally, the tool does not need to be downloaded and installed onto a candidate’s system before an online test, reducing the possibility of facing cybersecurity threats such as malware and viruses.
Speaking about the new partnership, Jeenal Ganatra, Marketing Head, uLearn, said, “We’re thrilled to be associated with OWU, a university that has been a pioneer in education for nearly 180 years. With our privacy and integrity-driven proctoring solution, uLearn and OWU seek to achieve hybrid learning perfection together.”
