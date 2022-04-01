Teno’s App Revolutionizes the Functioning of More Than 20K Educational Institutes
Teno's Scholl Management App has been helping schools digitize their daily operations for more than 5 years revolutionizing the functioning of over 20K school.
Mumbai, India, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Schools everywhere are increasingly relying on technology to optimize their resource usage and overall efficiency. As a result, a large number of mobile apps have emerged in recent years to assist schools with streamlining everyday functions and management. Teno, India’s most widely-used school management application, powers more than 20,000 schools today. Teno continues to be a preferred option for schools due to its unique, effective, and reliably efficient features. “Teno has helped our teachers and parents immensely,” said Mrs. Neera Tondon, Principal of Maharana Pratap Education Centre, Kanpur, while summarizing the impact of Teno on her school’s daily functioning.
For online lectures, schools can use the app to take the attendance of their remote learners and store the data for future evaluation. Taking attendance for online sessions is often a chaotic experience for teachers. By simplifying the process, Teno’s online attendance feature saves massive amounts of time spent in the exercise. This collected data forms the basis of detailed attendance reports that can be sent to parents from time to time. This, combined with other features that improve the communication between parents and schools, are highly valued by schools, a feeling which is summed up by Neelu Lamba, Principal, Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane, “Teno very conveniently helped us satisfy the needs of parents to stay updated with their kids’ progress in school.”
Fee collection is arguably the worst-affected area for schools throughout the last two pandemic-ridden years. Several schools globally have suffered losses due to inconsistent fee payments by parents in the existing hybrid education landscape. Teno resolves this issue by streamlining the process. Parents have to register on the app before they can pay the tuition fees for their children. After that, they can use a specially-designated portal on the app to transfer payments from their bank account to the school’s account. The payment process is geared to be transparent for parents, and they receive a payment receipt immediately after the transaction is made. More importantly, parents receive notifications to remind them about upcoming fee payment dates, as well as reminders if they’ve defaulted on a payment, through the app.
Speaking about the widespread adoption of the app, Jeenal Ganatra, Sr. Manager – Marketing & Product, Teno, says, “While developing Teno, our main priority was to enhance the operational and resource efficiency of schools across the country. The overwhelming acceptance of the app proves that we’ve been able to achieve this objective.”
