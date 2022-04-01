Long-Term Care Insurance Association Launches New Linked Benefit Resource Center
Los Angeles, CA, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new online resource center focused on linked benefit long-term care insurance has been launched by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
"Linked benefit long-term care insurance is now the favored choice of consumers buying protection," states Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "However, there are many things consumers don’t know about these products. The Association’s new resource center will be designed to provide relevant information and address the questions and concerns we regularly receive from individuals.”
Slome noted that consumers mistakenly assume these products are relatively uniform. “That’s simply not the case,” the long-term care insurance expert explains. “There can be significant differences in pricing but more important in available plan benefits and options.”
The Association’s new resource shares comparisons of four leading linked benefit insurers. “We give an example of coverage for a 55-year-old male,” Slome notes. “Using the same policy design parameters, the maximum available long-term care benefit ranged from $568,801 to as much as $753,627 Likewise cash surrender values and the death benefits all varied. These are all important factors for consumers to understand and evaluate when purchasing this coverage.”
“It almost never pays to switch policies once you’ve purchased, so doing it correctly the first time is of paramount importance,” Slome advises. “The contract governs everything about this coverage especially how benefits work and how much is paid out. Too few people ever read the contract until they have a need for care which typically won’t happen for years.”
To access the new linked-benefit long-term care resource center go to https://www.aaltci.org/best-linked-benefit-long-term-care-insurance.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of long-term care planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and linked benefit LTC solutions. To obtain linked benefit LTC comparisons and compare costs find a long-term care insurance specialist by calling the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website www.aaltci.org.
