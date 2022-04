RESAAS Agents Become First to Access RESAAS Pay, the Real Estate Industry’s First KYC and AML Compliant Broker-to-Broker Payment System

New York, NY, April 01, 2022 --( PR.com )-- RESAAS has more Real Estate Agents than any real estate brokerage, agency or franchise, with more than 500,000 Agents members of RESAAS globally.Referral business constitutes the single biggest source of business for Real Estate Agents, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. RESAAS delivers a best-in-class referral platform which facilitates Brokerage-agnostic referrals between Real Estate Agents on a global basis.“RESAAS Pay brings real estate payments into the 21st Century,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. “From this week onwards, RESAAS Agents are now able to take advantage of the many benefits RESAAS Pay provides.”