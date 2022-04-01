RESAAS Agents Become First to Access RESAAS Pay, the Real Estate Industry’s First KYC and AML Compliant Broker-to-Broker Payment System

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced the successful rollout of RESAAS Pay to all Real Estate Agents using RESAAS.