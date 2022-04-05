Oxiline’s Best-Selling Blood Pressure Monitor Uses Cutting-Edge Technology to Ensure Accuracy
Miami, FL, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oxiline™, leader in medical diagnostic equipment, launches Pressure X Pro, an industry-recognized blood pressure monitor that accurately measures blood pressure using VIBRA™ TX Sensor technology. Using bluetooth connectivity, the at-home monitor also seamlessly syncs up to Apple and Android devices using a multi-functional mobile app.
“High blood pressure can sometimes lead to serious health issues, which is why access to the most accurate information is key,” said John Parrus, CTO of Oxiline. “This Pressure X Pro, our best-selling blood pressure monitor, can detect even the slightest arterial wall vibrations using the VIBRA™ Sensor technology.”
The Pressure X Pro syncs up with smart devices and stores all blood pressure readings, while providing health insights and alerting users when a reading may be abnormal. The user-friendly app interface allows for unlimited data storage and profiles, while providing visually-aesthetic charts to monitor readings over time.
“Our products are made with top-of-the-line materials so customers can ensure accuracy of blood pressure results,” said Parrus. “The Pressure X Pro helps customers understand trends in their blood pressure over weeks, months, or years.”
Oxiline has racked up over 100,000 five-star reviews and has been featured in national publications including Biohealth, Healthline, and Medical News Today. The brand also offers a lifetime warranty, free shipping, and a 30-day money back guarantee to customers.
To learn more about the Pressure X Pro or purchase, please visit the Oxiline website at oxiline.shop.
About Oxiline™
Oxiline™ specializes in top-of-the-line medical diagnostic equipment that provide accuracy and peace of mind to people of all ages and lifestyles.
Contact
OxilineContact
Abbey Jamron
(833) 694-5463
https://oxiline.shop
