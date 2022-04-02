BYD Introduces Innovative Battery Electric ECC32 Forklift
Atlanta, GA, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD Motors Tuesday introduced the innovative ECC32 advanced battery electric forklift to kick off MODEX2022.
The 7,000-pound forklift offers restriction-free charging and can operate across multiple shifts without the need to change or replace batteries. Built using BYD’s proprietary iron-phosphate technology, the ECC32, and every BYD forklift, includes a state-of-the art Battery Management System and the longest battery warranty in the industry.
"We're so happy to be able to introduce the ECC32 to the world at Modex. Truly, this is the next evolution of forklift technology," said Terry Rains, Director BYD Forklifts, North America. "With zero battery maintenance and a 10-year-battery warranty, BYD forklifts allow operators to work smarter than ever before."
The ECC32's battery chemistry is completely nontoxic, offering the industry's safest and longest lasting power source. Founded as a battery company in 1995, BYD is now one of the world's largest battery manufacturers.
BYD forklifts like the ECC32 are designed as a single piece of integrated technology, using proprietary battery management software that provides seamless communication between systems.
For more information about the ECC32 and BYD's full range of material handling equipment, stop by booth #C6268 at Modex.
About BYD
BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. BYD now has four industries including Auto, Electronics, New Energy, and Rail Transit. Since its foundation in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 70 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Solution, comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation, has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is a Warren Buffet-backed company and is listed both on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at http://www.byd.com.
Contact:
North America:
Frank Girardot
frank.girardot@byd.com
tel: +1 213 245 6503
The 7,000-pound forklift offers restriction-free charging and can operate across multiple shifts without the need to change or replace batteries. Built using BYD’s proprietary iron-phosphate technology, the ECC32, and every BYD forklift, includes a state-of-the art Battery Management System and the longest battery warranty in the industry.
"We're so happy to be able to introduce the ECC32 to the world at Modex. Truly, this is the next evolution of forklift technology," said Terry Rains, Director BYD Forklifts, North America. "With zero battery maintenance and a 10-year-battery warranty, BYD forklifts allow operators to work smarter than ever before."
The ECC32's battery chemistry is completely nontoxic, offering the industry's safest and longest lasting power source. Founded as a battery company in 1995, BYD is now one of the world's largest battery manufacturers.
BYD forklifts like the ECC32 are designed as a single piece of integrated technology, using proprietary battery management software that provides seamless communication between systems.
For more information about the ECC32 and BYD's full range of material handling equipment, stop by booth #C6268 at Modex.
About BYD
BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. BYD now has four industries including Auto, Electronics, New Energy, and Rail Transit. Since its foundation in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 70 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Solution, comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation, has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is a Warren Buffet-backed company and is listed both on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at http://www.byd.com.
Contact:
North America:
Frank Girardot
frank.girardot@byd.com
tel: +1 213 245 6503
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories