Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds New Hampshire to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners
Glenn and Angela Smith, from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, become the latest Lakefront Living Realty partner to showcase their spectacular lakes to a nationwide audience.
Meredith, NH, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Hampshire is home to nearly 1,000 lakes and they are some of the cleanest and healthiest in the country. The lakes are a major attraction for visitors and residents. Popular uses of most lakes include swimming, boating, and fishing. Lakes in New Hampshire typically freeze during the winter. Popular winter lake activities include ice-fishing, ice-skating, and cross-country skiing.
“There are 273 lakes and ponds in the NH Lakes Region alone,” said Scott Freerksen, CEO of Lakefront Living International, “we’re honored to have Glenn and Angela’s passion represented in this area.”
The entire state of New Hampshire is being Franchised by NH Broker, Glenn Smith and his wife, Angela Smith, also a Realtor. Although born and raised in Massachusetts, Glenn thought of New Hampshire's Lakes Region as "home." He came to the Center Harbor area as a child where his family acted as caretakers of the Arbor Cabins. Every year, the day after school got out for summer break, the family packed up and came north to enjoy long fun filled days at "the lake." Those memories stayed with him throughout his real estate career.
“Being an avid boater and fisherman has allowed me to develop a great respect and knowledge of the lakes and surrounding towns,” said Glenn Smith, now Broker of Lakefront Living Realty – The Smith Group, “it’s been a real pleasure introducing hundreds of clients to this beautiful area.”
Lake Winnipesaukee is the largest lake in the state at 72 square miles and is located at the foothills of the White Mountains. It contains more than 200 miles of shoreline and 274 habitable islands.
Newfound Lake, which some say is among the cleanest in the world, is 4,106 acres in size and is considered one of the deepest lakes in New Hampshire (183-feet deep at one point). This pristine lake is about two and a half miles wide and seven miles in length.
“Squam Lake, the film site for ‘On Golden Pond,’ is known as one of the most peaceful and pristine in the country and offers visitors plenty of opportunity to enjoy its natural beauty,” said Angela Smith, Partner of Lakefront Living Realty – The Smith Group. “Big and Little Squam lakes are naturally spring fed and connected by a channel in Holderness. Big Squam is 6 miles long, 4 miles wide and 98 feet deep.”
Lakefront property prices in New Hampshire are as diverse as the properties themselves. Buyers can find land for sale on smaller lakes for $150,000, and mansions on Lake Winnipesaukee for up to $10,000,000.
Glenn and Angela can also connect NH lake home buyers with HGTV’s popular Lakefront Bargain Hunt show, now in its 8th year of production.
“The lakes and homes of New Hampshire are already populated on our LakefrontLiving.com website,” said Christine Mosier, COO of Lakefront Living International, “We’re thrilled to have Glenn and Angela represent Lakefront Living Realty as we continue to grow and offer the most passionate specialists in the country.”
LakefrontLiving.com displays all the homes for sale on the lakes it covers, not just the listings of any particular Broker, making it a one-stop shop for interested buyers. And unlike many real estate syndication sites on the web today, the site is always 100% accurate. In addition, the site provides the important details of the lakes themselves, ensuring buyers make informed and educated decisions.
Interested buyers and seller can learn more about New Hampshire lakes and homes by contacting Glenn Smith at 603-233-7226 or Angela Smith at 508-954-5666.
About Lakefront Living International, LLC:
Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living International, LLC is an innovative real estate franchise company offering real estate brokers the ability to focus solely on uniting buyers and sellers of lakefront property. Franchised Brokers can immediately channel their lakefront passion into a dynamic business venture by creating a competitive advantage in their local lakefront market utilizing a proven, packaged business model. Addition information on the franchise offering can be found on LakefrontFranchise.com requested through franchise@lakefrontliving.com or call (833) 4MyLake, (833) 469-5253.
