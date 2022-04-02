Henderson Franklin Adds Former JAG Lawyer Peter Kamm to Litigation Team
Fort Myers, FL, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that litigation attorney Peter Kamm has joined the firm as a stockholder in the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department. He brings nearly two decades of trial acumen and today represents insurance carriers in the defense of automobile and premises liability claims.
Kamm’s legal career began as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps as a Staff Judge Advocate. He served as both a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney and as Senior Defense Counsel, achieving the rank of Captain prior to honorable discharge. As a civilian, he entered into private-sector representation in personal injury cases and premise liability claims, working for and climbing the ranks within two of the region’s largest firms. When not working, he volunteers for the local Department of Veterans Affairs.
Kamm received his undergraduate degree from Furman University in South Carolina and his law degree from St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami. He may be reached at peter.kamm@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1273.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Kamm or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
