ArcherHall Has Acquired Cooper Discovery Solutions
Sacramento, CA, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ArcherHall has acquired Cooper Discovery Solutions, a provider of digital forensics and electronic discovery consulting services to the legal community in Orlando, Tampa, and the surrounding region.
“With this acquisition, we're excited to strengthen our ability to serve clients coast to coast," said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. "As an attorney and digital forensics & e-discovery expert, Todd Cooper brings the unique ability to deeply understand the client perspective. Our combined organization will offer additional expertise and services as we strive to provide a frictionless client experience.”
“We’re excited to be a part of the ArcherHall team,” said Todd Cooper, CEO of Cooper Discovery Solutions. “And we’re confident that this new relationship will only be a benefit to our current and future clients.”
Cooper Discovery Solutions will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their office and forensic laboratory in Winter Park, FL.
About ArcherHall, LLC
ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a leading provider of services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has provided digital forensics, e-discovery and litigation support to clients nationwide for 25 years. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony, incident response and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, please visit our website.
“With this acquisition, we're excited to strengthen our ability to serve clients coast to coast," said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. "As an attorney and digital forensics & e-discovery expert, Todd Cooper brings the unique ability to deeply understand the client perspective. Our combined organization will offer additional expertise and services as we strive to provide a frictionless client experience.”
“We’re excited to be a part of the ArcherHall team,” said Todd Cooper, CEO of Cooper Discovery Solutions. “And we’re confident that this new relationship will only be a benefit to our current and future clients.”
Cooper Discovery Solutions will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their office and forensic laboratory in Winter Park, FL.
About ArcherHall, LLC
ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a leading provider of services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has provided digital forensics, e-discovery and litigation support to clients nationwide for 25 years. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony, incident response and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, please visit our website.
Contact
ArcherHallContact
Thomas Paige
916-449-2820
Thomas Paige
916-449-2820
Categories