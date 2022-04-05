U.S. Senator Warner Salutes CEE's STEM Leadership
Free virtual events for high school students to explore STEM careers.
McLean, VA, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to have received support for its science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Lyceums program from U.S. Senator Mark Warner (Virginia).
In a letter Senator Warner noted, "The STEM Lyceums program…is a testament to CEE’s exemplary leadership in promoting STEM education. It is vital to the future prosperity of the United States that our young people are equipped with skills in STEM fields. Many high-paying, in-demand jobs require this type of skill set, and having a workforce trained in these areas will enable the United States to remain competitive with other nations. The STEM Lyceums will play an important part in encouraging students to become interested in these subject areas and developing the skills they need to succeed in STEM careers."
CEE's STEM Lyceums program consists of monthly virtual meetings that engage high school students in discussion and exploration of STEM concepts and unique STEM career pathways, provided at no cost to schools or students. Students interact with STEM professionals and fellow students, both national and international. Meetings foster critical thinking skills, encourage excitement for science, and prepare students to enter STEM careers.
This spring high school students will explore STEM careers in genomics, clean/renewable energy, nuclear engineering, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare (smart devices). All the events take place via Zoom. The schedule is online on the Center’s website: https://www.cee.org/programs/stem-lyceums.
CEE recently announced it will partner with Virginia Bio to establish and sponsor STEM Lyceums in Virginia’s rural and urban high schools to provide information and hands-on activities that encourage STEM studies and careers in science and technology. The United Negro College Fund and the Urban League of Hampton Roads will also partner in taking this project beyond Virginia to high schools throughout the U.S.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), STEM Lyceums, Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and USA Biolympiad (USABO). CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
