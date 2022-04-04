Media Partnership Between Convergence India Expo 2022 and the Dais World Witnesses a Successful Fruition

Dais World believes that India is the place of opportunities, innovation and investments. The Convergence India Expo 2022 provided an opportunity for Industry leaders, Government Dignitaries, Smart City Leaders, Startups and Business influencers to discuss the latest trends, opportunities and disruptions across various industry verticals. Dais World helped further empower the efforts of the 29th Convergence India Expo with exclusive media coverage, content and promotions across all platforms.