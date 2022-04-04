Media Partnership Between Convergence India Expo 2022 and the Dais World Witnesses a Successful Fruition
Dais World believes that India is the place of opportunities, innovation and investments. The Convergence India Expo 2022 provided an opportunity for Industry leaders, Government Dignitaries, Smart City Leaders, Startups and Business influencers to discuss the latest trends, opportunities and disruptions across various industry verticals. Dais World helped further empower the efforts of the 29th Convergence India Expo with exclusive media coverage, content and promotions across all platforms.
Hyderabad, India, April 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dais World (A Flagship brand of Dais Informatics Private Limited ) announced a successful completion of their association as Media Partner with the 29th edition of the “Convergence India Expo,” held at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from the 23rd to the 25th of March 2022.
The Convergence India Expo is one of India’s largest Tech and Infra Expos and also the first grand physical Expo of 2022. The 3-day event had exhibitors from various industry domains like Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Embedded Systems, Digital Gaming, Electric Mobility, OTT Platforms & Aggregators etc. who showcased the latest technological innovations and trends.
It also provided an opportunity for Industry leaders, Government Dignitaries, Smart City Leaders, Startups and Business influencers to discuss the latest trends, opportunities and disruptions across various industry verticals.
Dais World helped further empower the efforts of 29th Convergence India Expo with exclusive media coverage, content and promotions across all social media and community platforms and even an exclusively organized lucky draw contest for all Expo visitors via its advanced Tech platforms.
Mr. Abhishek Deb, Founder and the Executive Director of Dais Informatics Private Limited stated, "The Convergence India Expo 2022 covered a wide spectrum of Tech & Infra, which was nothing less than impressive. Exhibitions India Group pulled this physical event off with grace. Dais World believes that India is the place of opportunities, innovation and investments. This expo stands witness to the same. We are delighted to be a part of this event as a Media Partner. On behalf of Dais World, I would take this opportunity to congratulate every contributor and participant who made this expo a grand success."
About Dais World:
Dais World - News & Editorials - is a Media brand from the house of Dais Informatics Private Limited, keeping the young India informed and updated with quality news from all around the globe. Dais World not only cultivates impactful journalism but is also revolutionising the idea of online news consumption by keeping it fun & meaningful.
Dais World has emerged as people's favourite for its diverse content spectrum and vibrant reward programs that encourage reading habit. Dais World is the ultimate destination for 21st century readers who are future-ready.
Contact Information
Dais Informatics Private Limited (Brand owner of Dais World)
Ms. Sonam Bhagat
Business Head/Executive Director
Address: Hyderabad, Telangana
Telephone: +91 8779860147
E-mail: assist@dais.world
The Convergence India Expo is one of India’s largest Tech and Infra Expos and also the first grand physical Expo of 2022. The 3-day event had exhibitors from various industry domains like Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Embedded Systems, Digital Gaming, Electric Mobility, OTT Platforms & Aggregators etc. who showcased the latest technological innovations and trends.
It also provided an opportunity for Industry leaders, Government Dignitaries, Smart City Leaders, Startups and Business influencers to discuss the latest trends, opportunities and disruptions across various industry verticals.
Dais World helped further empower the efforts of 29th Convergence India Expo with exclusive media coverage, content and promotions across all social media and community platforms and even an exclusively organized lucky draw contest for all Expo visitors via its advanced Tech platforms.
Mr. Abhishek Deb, Founder and the Executive Director of Dais Informatics Private Limited stated, "The Convergence India Expo 2022 covered a wide spectrum of Tech & Infra, which was nothing less than impressive. Exhibitions India Group pulled this physical event off with grace. Dais World believes that India is the place of opportunities, innovation and investments. This expo stands witness to the same. We are delighted to be a part of this event as a Media Partner. On behalf of Dais World, I would take this opportunity to congratulate every contributor and participant who made this expo a grand success."
About Dais World:
Dais World - News & Editorials - is a Media brand from the house of Dais Informatics Private Limited, keeping the young India informed and updated with quality news from all around the globe. Dais World not only cultivates impactful journalism but is also revolutionising the idea of online news consumption by keeping it fun & meaningful.
Dais World has emerged as people's favourite for its diverse content spectrum and vibrant reward programs that encourage reading habit. Dais World is the ultimate destination for 21st century readers who are future-ready.
Contact Information
Dais Informatics Private Limited (Brand owner of Dais World)
Ms. Sonam Bhagat
Business Head/Executive Director
Address: Hyderabad, Telangana
Telephone: +91 8779860147
E-mail: assist@dais.world
Contact
Dais informatics Pvt. LimitedContact
Sonam Bhagat
+918779860147
www.dais.world
Reach us at partners@dais.world for quick interactions
Sonam Bhagat
+918779860147
www.dais.world
Reach us at partners@dais.world for quick interactions
Categories