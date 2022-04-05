Haizol Now Offer 3D Printing Services to Customers Worldwide
London, United Kingdom, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Haizol launch a new capability to add to their vast array of services, now offering 3D printing to customers worldwide. They have partnered with some of the best manufacturers in China for additive manufacturing to deliver custom prototypes and end-use production parts for buyers worldwide.
bit.ly/3DzhqMc Haizol’s 3D printing services have access to a huge network of factories with the best 3D printing machines in the industry. An online service focused on FDM, SLS, MJF and SLA, manufacturing custom projects from prototype to full scale production. With over 40 metals and plastics available, the platform can cater to all kinds of projects.
Haizol bring highly qualified facilities to the hands of buyers worldwide, with certified manufacturing including ISO9001, ISO13485 and AS9100.
Simply upload a CAD file for an instant quote, and receive manufacturability advice, with fast lead times. All uploads are secure and confidential.
Haizol's manufacturing processes include Prototyping, Molding, Stamping, CNC Machining, Casting, Fabrication and more. Such comprehensive manufacturing capabilities allow Haizol to meet the needs of many industries across a wide range of product categories, including Automotive Parts & Equipment, Aerospace, Electrical Equipment, Electronics, Design & Engineering, Fabricated Metals, Medical Supply & Equipment, Machinery & Tools, Packaging, Toys as well as general consumer goods.
Since its inception in 2015, Haizol has enthusiastically awarded multiple rounds of committed financial investment from the world's top establishment and financial institutes such as Haier, Woofoo Capital, Eastern Bell Capital, Stala Capital and Hongtai Capital Holdings. Their clients include MicroPort, Roche, Siemens, Haier, Zeiss, Whirlpool, Rocker and Hybrid Racing.
For more information or to learn more, head over to their website at www.haizolglobal.com
Contact
HaizolContact
Jennifer Grant
+447305907578
haizolglobal.com
