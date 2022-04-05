IoTInnovator.com Announces the Opening of Its 2022 Awards
After a much-anticipated relaunch of its awards in 2021, IoT Innovator continues its recognition program for companies with innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.
Mill Valley, CA, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The IoT Innovator Awards program, which honors the best of Internet of Things businesses across the globe, is now open for submissions. The Awards, which will be helmed by an esteemed panel of judges, offer companies myriad opportunities for recognition with numerous categories - such as Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Security. In addition, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be named in each category.
All nominees and winners will be prominently showcased on the IoT Innovator website, promoted via email and social media channels, and be given press templates as well as branded IoT Innovator award icons for use on their sites. Winners will also be given the opportunity to order a customized plaque or medal to commemorate their specific award.
Winners will also have the option to commission an article that will highlight their company and its award, and maximize the exposure of their win.
For more information about the 2022 IoT Innovator Awards, including submission guidelines, visit the IoT Innovator Awards page: http://iotinnovator.com/awards/.
IoT Innovator Awards' first early bird deadline is April 30, 2022 and the final entry deadline is July 31, 2022. After judging takes place, finalists will be announced on August 31, 2022 and winners will be announced on September 15, 2022.
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing insider news and knowledge about the Internet of Things Founded more than five years ago, IoT Innovator is dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about the next - and perhaps biggest - revolution of Information Technology.
IoT Innovator incorporates practitioner, industry and vendor news and blogs on its website along with threat alerts, reviews, and events. Pertinent trends, product updates and vendor moves also feature prominently on the site.
Kim Jones
415-968-5551
www.iotinnovator.com
