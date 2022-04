Exciting Customer Journey

Grafenberg, Germany, April 06, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The international RAMPF Group has updated its website with the goal of further improving the customer journey – www.rampf-group.com is now live.Better usability, easier navigation, progressive design – an exciting and at the same time convenient customer journey was the focus of the revision of the RAMPF website.ProductsProducts are classified according to applications and core competencies, which provides a quick overview of the portfolio of the RAMPF companies. In addition, the clearly defined product areas make it easier to navigate within the specific categories.NavigationThe clearly designed navigation structure ensures that users always have an overview of where they are in the navigation. It also prevents them from unintentionally clicking out of the section they are in.Color SchemeThe new color scheme structures the page in a visually appealing way and also supports users with targeted navigation, for example with buttons and backgrounds that are colored according to the function.Mobile usabilityWhether smartphone or tablet – the content of the new RAMPF website is always ideally displayed, operation is simple and intuitive.Contact FormThe easy-to-find contact form is automatically filled out with the correct contact person once the user has decided on a product area. In addition, the interactive overview of all locations and partners has been optimized, also making it easier to find international contacts.