Exciting Customer Journey
Better usability, easier navigation, progressive design – the new RAMPF website is live.
Grafenberg, Germany, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The international RAMPF Group has updated its website with the goal of further improving the customer journey – www.rampf-group.com is now live.
Better usability, easier navigation, progressive design – an exciting and at the same time convenient customer journey was the focus of the revision of the RAMPF website.
Products
Products are classified according to applications and core competencies, which provides a quick overview of the portfolio of the RAMPF companies. In addition, the clearly defined product areas make it easier to navigate within the specific categories.
Navigation
The clearly designed navigation structure ensures that users always have an overview of where they are in the navigation. It also prevents them from unintentionally clicking out of the section they are in.
Color Scheme
The new color scheme structures the page in a visually appealing way and also supports users with targeted navigation, for example with buttons and backgrounds that are colored according to the function.
Mobile usability
Whether smartphone or tablet – the content of the new RAMPF website is always ideally displayed, operation is simple and intuitive.
Contact Form
The easy-to-find contact form is automatically filled out with the correct contact person once the user has decided on a product area. In addition, the interactive overview of all locations and partners has been optimized, also making it easier to find international contacts.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
