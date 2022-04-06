Evolv Business Development Center Introduces Its 3rd Sustainable Business Initiative 2-Day Workshop in Ontario, California, April 30 – May 1, 2022

This 2-day workshop is designed for business owners who want to learn how to scale, increase the value of their company or receive business coaching services. Retail/storefront business owners are being taught how to go From Brick to Meta; creating a digital enterprise along with the physical space. The goal is to give small business owners a competitive advantage.