Evolv Business Development Center Introduces Its 3rd Sustainable Business Initiative 2-Day Workshop in Ontario, California, April 30 – May 1, 2022
This 2-day workshop is designed for business owners who want to learn how to scale, increase the value of their company or receive business coaching services. Retail/storefront business owners are being taught how to go From Brick to Meta; creating a digital enterprise along with the physical space. The goal is to give small business owners a competitive advantage.
Ontario, CA, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Evolv Business Development Center is proud to host its 3rd Sustainable Business Initiative 2-day workshop to small business owners that will allow them to create a blueprint that will increase value and self-sustainability for their businesses.
The event will be held at Ampac Business Capital, 3110 B Inland Empire Boulevard, Ontario, CA 91764 from 8:30 am - 1:00 pm.
20 participating businesses will be sponsored by Tam Elite Institute to participate (A $499 value) Lunch will be provided.
The sponsors for this event are:
Tam Elite Institute, Ampac Business Capital, Hilda Kennedy, Founder and President, The Black Chamber of Commerce Inland Empire along with the County of San Bernardino, Tammy Martin-Ryles, President, Start Empire Wire - Verious Smith III - Founder and Media Sponsor.
Tam Elite Institute is the membership-only extension of our sister company Trade All Markets. We train individuals and small business owners with acquisitions and recapitalizations of lower middle market companies typically valued between [$25k and $500k] We have a consistent focus on buyouts of companies in the personal space sector where we have significant investment, management and transactional experience.
Contact
EVOLV Business Development Center
Robyn Mancell
909-231-8785
https://evolvbiz.org
Robyn Mancell
909-231-8785
https://evolvbiz.org
