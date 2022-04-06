Engel & Völkers Advisor Selected for Florida Realtor Leadership Academy
Carolina Conner, an Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtor®, was one of fourteen selected to participate in the Florida Realtor Leadership Academy.
Madeira Beach, FL, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Florida Realtors® recently selected fourteen Realtor® members to participate in its 16th annual Leadership Academy. The goal of the Academy is to empower its participants to develop the skills needed to lead a committee, a Realtor association, or a community activity. Madeira Beach, FL resident Carolina Conner, AHWD, MRP, CIPS, C2EX, RENE, SFR, a luxury real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Secretary for the Pinellas Realtor® Organization’s Board of Realtors is one of the fourteen selected. Throughout the year, Conner will learn in a classroom as well as through independent study and group sessions. The academy offers a unique opportunity to see how the Florida Realtors association operates.
The Leadership Academy was established in 2008 to identify emerging realtor leaders ready to get involved, make a difference and enhance their leadership skills. Conner comments, “I’m truly blessed and grateful for the opportunity to participate and represent the Pinellas Realtor Organization, at the Florida Realtors Leadership Academy. Thank you again to my local leaders for your trust, to my family especially my husband and daughters for being there, supporting and allowing me to serve and reach new goals!”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, three years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
