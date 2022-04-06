BYD Discontinues Gas-Only Auto Line to Focus on PHEV and Pure Electric Tech
BYD Discontinued the production of automobiles powered only by gasoline.
Los Angeles, CA, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced Monday it has stopped the production of automobiles powered only by gasoline, with the final model rolling off the assembly line in March.
The Shenzhen, China-based automaker will turn its focus to manufacturing innovative battery-electric vehicles, including high-tech battery electric cars and trucks and plug-in hybrids, company officials said.
BYD will continue to produce and supply the components for internal combustion (ICE) vehicles so as to continually provide comprehensive service and after-sales support to existing customers.
BYD remains committed to building low-carbon and efficient green New Energy vehicles and continues as a passionate partner in the fight against Global Climate Change.
About BYD
BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. BYD now has four industries including Auto, Electronics, New Energy, and Rail Transit. Since its foundation in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 70countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Solution, comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation, has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is a Warren Buffet-backed company and is listed both on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at BYD.com
