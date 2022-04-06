Volunteer MBC Reveals Record Amount of Award Nominations for the 2022 Virtual V-Oscars
Volunteer MBC lists more than 70 award nominations in 16 categories for the 2022 Virtual V-Oscars, a great new record in the 12 year-history of Peel Region’s ultimate volunteer recognition event.
Brampton, Canada, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Volunteer MBC is pleased to announce more than 70 award nominations for the 2022 Virtual V-Oscars, a great new record for Peel Region's ultimate volunteer recognition event where non-profit organizations celebrate their formidable volunteers in a unique awards experience presented by Maritime Ontario.
Just ahead of National Volunteer Week, the V-Oscars will be streamed live on April 21st –free tickets are available at bit.ly/voscars2022– and emceed by Jake Dheer joined by co-hosts Zahra Sina and Charlton Sinclair. The artistic performances by Vesnivka Choir, Central Peel Concert Strings Orchestra, Valeriu Kytzak and Dynasty Dance Company's Competitive Team are offered by Entertainment Sponsor MacMaster Buick GMC.
"A community's true character lies in the charitable spirit of its people, especially in demanding times like this," states Carine Strong, Volunteer MBC's Executive Director. "So many of last year's volunteer individuals and groups got nominated by our member organizations to be revered at the 12th annual awards edition, a sign of where Peel's heart is."
Volunteer leader John Brian Digby, a lifelong supporter of children, civil and human rights advocacy, disaster and humanitarian relief, poverty alleviation, economic empowerment, education, health and environmental efforts, is set to receive this year's Hazel McCallion Power of Giving Award sponsored by Brampton Brick Limited. Of all 16 V-Oscars award categories, this is the only and highest distinction selected by Volunteer MBC's Board of Directors, and informed ahead of time.
Volunteer MBC fuels purposeful connections between thousands of Peel residents and hundreds of community service organizations to respond to our community's most pressing social issues. Many thanks to all the individuals and organizations that make this V-Oscars edition possible by generously contributing their time, expertise, and financial or in-kind donations.
For more information and to see the full list of the 2022 Virtual V-Oscars Award Nominees, please visit Volunteer MBC's official website www.volunteermbc.org or our social media accounts on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Just ahead of National Volunteer Week, the V-Oscars will be streamed live on April 21st –free tickets are available at bit.ly/voscars2022– and emceed by Jake Dheer joined by co-hosts Zahra Sina and Charlton Sinclair. The artistic performances by Vesnivka Choir, Central Peel Concert Strings Orchestra, Valeriu Kytzak and Dynasty Dance Company's Competitive Team are offered by Entertainment Sponsor MacMaster Buick GMC.
"A community's true character lies in the charitable spirit of its people, especially in demanding times like this," states Carine Strong, Volunteer MBC's Executive Director. "So many of last year's volunteer individuals and groups got nominated by our member organizations to be revered at the 12th annual awards edition, a sign of where Peel's heart is."
Volunteer leader John Brian Digby, a lifelong supporter of children, civil and human rights advocacy, disaster and humanitarian relief, poverty alleviation, economic empowerment, education, health and environmental efforts, is set to receive this year's Hazel McCallion Power of Giving Award sponsored by Brampton Brick Limited. Of all 16 V-Oscars award categories, this is the only and highest distinction selected by Volunteer MBC's Board of Directors, and informed ahead of time.
Volunteer MBC fuels purposeful connections between thousands of Peel residents and hundreds of community service organizations to respond to our community's most pressing social issues. Many thanks to all the individuals and organizations that make this V-Oscars edition possible by generously contributing their time, expertise, and financial or in-kind donations.
For more information and to see the full list of the 2022 Virtual V-Oscars Award Nominees, please visit Volunteer MBC's official website www.volunteermbc.org or our social media accounts on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Contact
Volunteer MBCContact
Rucsandra Saulean
647.203.5158
https://www.volunteermbc.org/
Rucsandra Saulean
647.203.5158
https://www.volunteermbc.org/
Categories