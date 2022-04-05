Florida Association of ACOs Welcomes Dina as Member
Health tech company Dina supports home-centered care.
St. Johns, FL, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH organization and one of the leading voices for value-based care, announces Dina, a care coordination platform that supports ACOs and other providers as they transition to home-centered care, as its newest member.
Dina is excited to provide a new technology solution to support FLAACOs goal of improving patient outcomes through care gap closure and higher standards of care.
“As care continues to move outside of the hospital and into the home, innovative providers want to ensure that their patients continue to receive quality care, and that their medical, non-medical and social determinant needs are met,” said Dina CEO Ashish V. Shah. “Many ACOs have demonstrated that care in the home is a key avenue to address health inequities and many of the social issues that impact health status.”
Dina’s technology is used to activate medical and non-medical in-home and social determinant services; remotely monitor people in between visits to help them stay home safely; and assess new types of home-based data to identify risks and reduce disparities in health.
“Membership with FLAACOs will allow Dina to connect directly with providers focused on delivering quality care to patients when they leave the hospital and return home,” said Nicole Bradberry, FLAACOs CEO. “This is especially important for healthcare providers in Florida, who serve the largest population of senior adults in the nation, many of whom are managing multiple chronic conditions and prefer to age in place.”
About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), a ValueH Organization
ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Dina
Dina powers the future of home-based care. We are an AI-powered care coordination platform that supports hospitals and health systems, ACOs and health plans as they transition to home-centered care. Our technology is used to improve the coordination process; activate medical, non-medical, in-home, and social determinant services; and capture real-time data to help people stay healthy at home. We help our partners efficiently transition people home or to another post-acute setting after a hospitalization; activate medical and non-medical services to deliver new care-at-home models; remotely monitor people in between visits to help them stay home safely; and assess new types of home-based data to identify risks and inform care plans. For more information, visit www.dinacare.com. Media Contact: Monica Ginsburg mginsburg@dinacare.com
Samantha Mocas
(833) 352-2267
https://www.flaacos.com
