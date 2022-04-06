PAWS NY Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon
New York, NY, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on November 6. PAWS NY will be among the 500 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s most popular marathon.
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City residents who are most at-risk of losing their pets due to physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income seniors and individuals suffering from illness or disability. Our programs and volunteers provide support to help keep pets in their homes with the people who love them and out of the shelter system.
As a part of the TCS New York City Marathon Charity Partner Program, PAWS NY will coordinate a team of 15 runners who will participate in the Marathon on Sunday, November 6, 2022. These runners will commit to raising critical funds on behalf of the organization, allowing PAWS NY to continue to help clients overcome the physical and financial limitations they face caring for their animal companions.
“The TCS New York City Marathon has quickly become a key fundraising program for PAWS NY, and we are thrilled to be a Charity Partner for this iconic race once again,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “Along with hundreds of other nonprofit organizations, our dedicated team of runners will work to raise awareness and funds over the next several months, culminating with Marathon Sunday. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of New York City!”
“The TCS New York City Marathon serves as one of the world’s largest fundraising platforms supporting hundreds of charities and philanthropic efforts,” said Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. “We are very proud to support the PAWS NY team and the incredible impact they have made to their communities as they raise important funds to support vulnerable New Yorkers as they care for their animal companions.”
The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.
Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $400 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
About New York Road Runners (NYRR)
NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City residents who are most at-risk of losing their pets due to physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income seniors and individuals suffering from illness or disability. Our programs and volunteers provide support to help keep pets in their homes with the people who love them and out of the shelter system.
As a part of the TCS New York City Marathon Charity Partner Program, PAWS NY will coordinate a team of 15 runners who will participate in the Marathon on Sunday, November 6, 2022. These runners will commit to raising critical funds on behalf of the organization, allowing PAWS NY to continue to help clients overcome the physical and financial limitations they face caring for their animal companions.
“The TCS New York City Marathon has quickly become a key fundraising program for PAWS NY, and we are thrilled to be a Charity Partner for this iconic race once again,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “Along with hundreds of other nonprofit organizations, our dedicated team of runners will work to raise awareness and funds over the next several months, culminating with Marathon Sunday. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of New York City!”
“The TCS New York City Marathon serves as one of the world’s largest fundraising platforms supporting hundreds of charities and philanthropic efforts,” said Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. “We are very proud to support the PAWS NY team and the incredible impact they have made to their communities as they raise important funds to support vulnerable New Yorkers as they care for their animal companions.”
The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.
Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $400 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
About New York Road Runners (NYRR)
NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.
Contact
PAWS NYContact
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
pawsny.org
NYRR Media Relations
Trina Singian
(c): 646.457.8953
(e): tsingian@nyrr.org
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
pawsny.org
NYRR Media Relations
Trina Singian
(c): 646.457.8953
(e): tsingian@nyrr.org
Categories