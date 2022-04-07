Adoptions From The Heart 10th Annual Find Their Footing 5k
Adoptions From The Heart is preparing to celebrate its 10th annual Find Their Footing 5k. This agency-wide fundraiser allows family and friends to support expecting birth parents, who may be facing difficulties and need help to regain their footing.
Philadelphia, PA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When you’re too tired to run with your legs, run with your heart.
Adoptions From The Heart is preparing to celebrate its 10th Annual Find Their Footing 5K. This agency-wide fundraiser allows family and friends to support expecting birth parents, who may be facing unique challenges and need help to regain their footing. This year’s 5k for Philadelphia, PA will take place May 7th, 2022, at the Schuylkill River Trail (St. Joseph's Boathouse), from 10 am - 12 pm EST.
Participants can choose whether to arrive at the designated starting position, solo walk, or participant virtually. This event is free for children under the age of 10 and costs between $15-and $25 for individuals 11 years and up. If you cannot participate but want to help expecting birth parents, you can send in a “no-sweat” donation located on the Adoptions From The Heart website.
The previous two celebrations have been virtual due to the pandemic, in an effort to keep our community safe. This year, the event will also be virtual, but with a twist on the in-person style. For those who would still like to walk/run with a group, AFTH has launched a “Find Their Footing 5k Ambassador” program. Ambassadors will choose a location and act as a liaison of information on behalf of AFTH in other states/locations. Virtual participants can complete their 5k (3.1 miles) during the time frame of the race dates and submit their time to the website, where they will then mail a medal to you for completing the 5k. See you all there.
About Adoptions From The Heart - Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY
