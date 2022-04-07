Garrison™ Flood Control Takes on Commercial and Residential Flood Prevention with the Guppy Water Filled Flood Tube
Garrison™ Flood Control assists commercial and residential properties protect against flood damage by introducing the Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube.
New York, NY, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Garrison™ Flood Control is furthering their pursuit of helping commercial and residential properties protect against dangerous flooding by introducing the Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube.
“Now more than ever, people need a flood control solution that is both highly effective and can be easily deployed,” said Arnon Rosan, President and CEO of Garrison Flood Control. “With the increased frequency of flood events, our mission with the Guppy™ is to provide a durable and reusable solution for anyone in need of flood protection.”
The Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube is an easy to fill and deploy flood barrier that helps redirect problematic flood water and provide protection against potentially harmful water damage. The Guppy™ ships to customers flat and can be easily positioned in an area in need of protection. Once filled with water, each tube becomes heavier thus creating a sturdy and durable barrier of protection. Once a flood has passed, the Guppy™ can easily drain and store compactly for future use.
“The importance of early flood prevention has never been higher. Homes, municipal buildings, facilities and valuable equipment deserve flood control solutions they can count on to get the job done,” said Rosan. “The Guppy™ is the next step in our commitment to providing a variety of full solutions to help with the preparedness of flooding” he added.
Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube is available in sizes of 6", 12" and 24" diameters when filled which allows people to find the exact right fit for their flood protection needs. Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the world and increases in severity each year. The Guppy™ is another step towards providing protective solutions that match the unpredictable change in weather patterns. "Our goal is to have the ability to offer flood control solutions that stand tall against all types of flooding and ensure peace of mind for those preparing for a flood threat," said Rosan. "The introduction of the Guppy™ brings us one step closer to achieving that goal"
Garrison™ Flood Control is a New York-based manufacturer and distributor of a complete line of flood control products. Garrison products contain, divert, and re-route water away from valuable property, equipment, infrastructure, and facilities and help prevent flood damage due to rising water levels.
If you would like additional information about Garrison Flood Control Systems, please call 929-299-2099 or email sales@garrisonflood.com.
"Our goal is to have the ability to offer flood control solutions that stand tall against all types of flooding and ensure peace of mind for those preparing for a flood threat," said Rosan. "The introduction of the Guppy™ brings us one step closer to achieving that goal"
Contact
Arnon Rosan
