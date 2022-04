Best B2B Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 26th Annual WebAward Competition

Boston, MA, April 09, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best B2B Websites in the world as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.WebAward.org . The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including business to business, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for B2B web sites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2022.“B2B websites are important to almost every industry,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Websites that target other businesses focus on the technical needs of their users. Many of these websites provide a resource for industry trends as well as providing product information. Having that aspect of your B2B website reviewed is just one benefit of participating in the annual WebAward program.”Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.Here are the past Best B2B WebAward winners:2021 – Forcepoint for FORCEPOINT.COM: DRIVING LEAD GEN AND CONVERSION BY HUMANIZING THE CYBER-SECURITY EXPERIENCE2020 – Vital for PLT HEALTH2019 – WSI for ISI Crunch2018 – Top Spot Marketing for ALBIN PUMP USA Website2017 – Nebo for Buy-Rite Beauty Redesign2016 - Merrill Corporation for Merrill Corporation Website Redesign2015 - Red Hat for Red Hat Website2014 - Property Solutions for Property Solutions Summit2013 – Flightpath for TransitChek Website2012 – Imprivata for Imprivata Corporate Website2011 - Blue Fountain Media for Blue Fountain Media Website2010 - Zer0 to 5ive for Airclic Website2009 - Eden Springs Europe SA for Eden Springs UK2008 - Risdall Advertising Agency for The Occasions Group - Stratford Hall division2007 - IQ INTERACTIVE for UPS Whiteboard2006 - Luckie and Company- Interactive for Bottlerocket Post2005 - WORX Multimedia Consulting GmbH for Signity - Inspiration, Innovation, Information2004 - Universal Studios CPG for Universal Studios Consumer Products GroupAll B2B Website entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.Winners of a WebAward in the B2B category will also receive:· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement· Increased visibility for their company· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO· A highlight for your resume.· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workersB2B Websites wishing to be considered for the Best B2B Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.About the WebAwardsThe Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards , recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.