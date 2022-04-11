VerticalContent.biz Goes Live Publishing Comprehensive Marketing News - All the Marketing News of the Week
Marketing news today gets buried fast. Verticalcontent.biz is a website that provides fresh, daily updates with marketing related stories in a wide variety of marketing niches.
Atlanta, GA, April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Every day publishers, brands, and marketers are combing the internet for marketing news. This week, Vertical Content: The Daily Broadcast launched with the intention of becoming one of the fastest-growing marketing news websites in America.
"We launched Vertical Content: The Daily Broadcast to provide a place where publishers, brands, and marketers could go to get the most relevant marketing news today, marketing news this week, all of it, along with opinion and entertainment under one roof," says Will Blesch, the founder and chief content hacker at Vertical Content, a content writing agency.
He adds, "We believe content marketing (and digital marketing in general) doesn't have to be hard. We're hoping many will join us for the marketing news, but also for strategies, tactics, and you know ... world class advice from experts all over the marketing space."
Some of the many benefits people will discover by visiting the site are:
- Daily News and Headlines in content marketing, video marketing, mobile marketing, influencer marketing, digital marketing, SEO, and more
- Fresh, up-to-date Tweets from top marketing influencers
- Marketing tool recommendations
- Advice and little known secrets from thought leaders in the marketing space; and
- Much more
"We launched Vertical Content: The Daily Broadcast to provide a place where publishers, brands, and marketers could go to get the most relevant marketing news today, marketing news this week, all of it, along with opinion and entertainment under one roof," says Will Blesch, the founder and chief content hacker at Vertical Content, a content writing agency.
He adds, "We believe content marketing (and digital marketing in general) doesn't have to be hard. We're hoping many will join us for the marketing news, but also for strategies, tactics, and you know ... world class advice from experts all over the marketing space."
Some of the many benefits people will discover by visiting the site are:
- Daily News and Headlines in content marketing, video marketing, mobile marketing, influencer marketing, digital marketing, SEO, and more
- Fresh, up-to-date Tweets from top marketing influencers
- Marketing tool recommendations
- Advice and little known secrets from thought leaders in the marketing space; and
- Much more
Contact
Vertical ContentContact
Will Blesch
1-678-940-4006
https://www.verticalcontent.biz
Will Blesch
1-678-940-4006
https://www.verticalcontent.biz
Categories