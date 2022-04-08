RE/MAX Platinum Realty Awarded for Total Volume
RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, Florida, Awarded for Total Volume in 2021
Sarasota, FL, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Platinum Realty, a luxury real estate brokerage with 70 associates in Manatee and Sarasota counties, has received the RE/MAX Total Volume Achievement Award for closing more than $365 million in 2021, which averages to more than $5.2 million per agent.
“It was an award-winning year for RE/MAX Platinum Realty,” said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “What we are most proud of is our huge productivity per agent.”
The award is inscribed, "Congratulations to your brokerage and Sales Associates for the tremendous results you’ve produced for buyers and sellers in your community. Thank you for being a great example of RE/MAX professionalism in action."
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
