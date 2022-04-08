The American Foundation for Children with Aids Partners with Charity Footprints for a Virtual Race Across the Continent of Africa
The 30,000 Miles virtual race campaign looks for those wanting to make their miles count this spring, and log walking, running or cycling workouts to support programs benefitting children infected and affected by AIDS in sub-Saharan African countries.
Harrisburg, PA, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The American Foundation for Children with AIDS has partnered with Charity Footprints, a leading platform that hosts virtual races, to launch their campaign called 30,000 Miles. 30,000 Miles brings awareness and raises funds for AFCA’s programs, providing medical supplies and medicine, as well as long-term solutions that create sustainable livelihoods to allow families to provide for themselves while stopping the cycle of poverty in Sub-Saharan African countries.
Joining as a participant is easy and any steps count toward the collective goal of walking virtually through the entire continent of Africa. Walking, running, biking, or hiking all count as miles on the virtual map. Racers can join a team, create their own team or join as an individual. They can choose to participate or they can go the extra mile by fundraising for their efforts, all donations helping AFCA reach it's goals.
“I am choosing to make my mileage count this spring. I am committed to 250 miles by May 31st,” said Janelle Silva, an avid cyclist and marathoner who is participating in team Park Ridge, a group participating in the virtual race.
The American Foundation for Children with AIDS (AFCA) is a non-profit organization providing critical comprehensive services to infected and affected HIV+ children and their caregivers. Our programs are efficient, promoting self-reliance and sustainability. Since 2005, in collaboration with our in-country partners, we have served tens of thousands of families in some of the most underserved and marginalized communities in Africa. Our areas of impact include: medical support, livelihoods, educational support and emergency relief.
Currently, AFCA is transforming lives in Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
