Less Than 3 Weeks to Go Until the Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference

London,UK, United Kingdom, April 09, 2022 --( PR.com )-- There are less than 3 weeks to go until Military Space Disruptive Technology 2022 takes place, the only innovation conferences in the world dedicated solely to the military space. Taking place on 25th – 26th April 2022 in London, UK.This makes now a crucial time for military, government and industry alike to come together and delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of Military Space Technology and explore cutting-edge topics like responsive launch, AI, robotics, and small satellite technology.Interested parties can register at http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/prcomSMi Group are delighted to announce the confirmed attendees for this year’s Inaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference:• UK Ministry Of Defence• Dstl |RAL Space (UKRI/STFC)• Italian National Armaments• European Space Agency• Defense Innovation Unit• DEVCOM-Atlantic• jHub• AFRL• HEO Robotics• UK Ministry of Defence• UKSpace• US AFRL• Catalyst Campus• Military Space and Radiocommunications Agency• Ministry of Defence - Defence Digital• Surrey Satellite Technology Limited• Moog• Ovzon• NASA Ames Research CentreAnd many more!The conference will welcome attendees from Romania, Sweden, United Kingdom, USA and many more.View the full speaker line-up and latest program here: http://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/prcomFor sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6748 or e-mail smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries please contact Oana Lefter on +44 (0) 20 7827 6164 or olefter@smi-online.co.ukInaugural Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference25th – 26th April 2022Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington, London, UKhttp://www.milspace-disruptivetech.com/prcom#MilSpaceDisruptiveTech