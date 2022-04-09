SmartRoutes Announces Release of Multi-Depot Product to Support National Organisations
Cork, Ireland, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SmartRoutes is pleased to announce the release of its multi-depot product for its customers to support national organisations with distributed teams. Recent research by the World Economic Forum indicates that last mile delivery is set to grow by 36% through the 2020’s.
Without intervention by urban planners and government emissions from last-mile traffic could grow by 32% and traffic congestion by more than 21%. Commuters can expect an extra 11 minutes to be added to their journeys as a result.
SmartRoutes’ multi-depot product now allows large delivery organisations to better manage their last-mile operations. Allowing teams visibility into field operations across regional and national geographies, last-mile operations can cut emissions by up to 33% and reduce traffic congestion significantly.
SmartRoutes is reducing carbon emissions by a minimum of 15,000 tonnes per annum and growing.
It comes on the back of significant expansion of features around customer communication for delivery teams.
Live package tracking portal for end-customers with vehicle location and ETA
Return-to-depot options for vehicles that require reloading mid-route
Custom capacities on a per-vehicle basis to better automate the delivery management process.
This suite represents a full solution for businesses engaged in same-day home delivery. Verticals using this feature include grocery delivery, newspaper delivery, logistics, and ecommerce businesses.
About SmartRoutes
SmartRoutes is a total delivery management software for anyone from small businesses to large logistics teams. It allows you to plan and optimise your routes while tracking drivers and capturing proof-of-delivery. SmartRoutes keeps recipients informed of their delivery with up-to-the-minute notifications and a delivery tracking portal.
Implementing a smart solution for delivery management saves logistics teams time and money with increased efficiency and reduced fuel costs. You will also increase control and insights into last-mile operations.
For further information contact
Brendan Tobin
SmartRoutes
21 Cook St,
Cork,
Ireland
PH: +353-21-241 2291
https://www.smartroutes.io
