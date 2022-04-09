Degree Controls Integrates Airflow Monitors and Calibrated Anemometers
Degree Controls integrates airflow monitors and calibrated anemometers for fume hood certification using automated entry of face velocity measurements.
Milford, NH, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Degree Controls integrated its Rooster™ airflow monitors and anemometer instrumentation for certifiers, laboratory managers, and manufacturers to perform cabinet calibrations with automated entry of face velocity measurements acquired from a calibrated anemometer. The Rooster™ airflow monitor recognizes the °C Point anemometer’s Bluetooth module or a UAS1000 airflow sensor connected to its USB port, guides users through inflow/face velocity testing, and automatically collects measured values. Manual data entry is eliminated, and face velocity testing time is reduced.
By integrating Degree Controls instrumentation with airflow monitors, users gain easy and efficient workflows for testing containment performance of ventilated enclosures. Face velocity testing can be done in-house, at any time, by laboratory managers and EH&S professionals. There is no need to collect data manually; Rooster™ automatically collects face velocity measurements from °C Point or UAS1000 calibrated anemometers. In addition, performance testing goes more quickly, and, by eliminating any potential issues associated with manual data entry, quality is increased.
The latest Rooster™ interface software gives users the option to certify cabinets using an integrated certification sensor, the °C Point anemometer or the UAS1000 airflow sensor. The °C Point anemometer transmits measured values to Rooster™ via Bluetooth, while the UAS1000 sensor connects directly to the airflow monitor’s built-in USB port. Rooster™ prompts the user to define grid patterns for face velocity measurements at sash high and sash safe positions. The airflow monitor then collects measurements made by the reference sensor and calculates average face velocities to establish low flow and normal operational velocity setpoints.
The Rooster™ Monitor includes audible and visual alarming as well as digital I/O for remote monitoring or night setback operation. With its intuitive, glove-friendly, color touchscreen interface, Rooster™ Monitor is ideal for critical containment applications where airflow must be viewed, monitored, and communicated to facilities management. Monitor100/Monitor200 airflow monitors can be built directly into a containment hood, and alarm behavior and airflow preferences may be customized by the user. Sensor choices for Monitor100/Monitor200 include side-flow sensor for negatively pressurized cabinets and probe sensor for exhaust ducts.
“Rooster™ is the only airflow monitor which supports direct connection of a certification sensor, automated entry of face velocity measurements, and calculation of face velocity averages to establish safe and low flow fume hood conditions” said John Callanan, Account Manager for Degree Controls (https://www.degreec.com/).
Sheila Dunn
603-672-8900
https://www.degreec.com/
