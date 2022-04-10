ISMG Announces Exclusive Research Partnership with Cyentia Institute
Princeton, NJ, April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is excited to announce its new partnership with Cyentia Institute, an organization that conducts data-driven and survey-based cybersecurity research to properly engage and equip the industry. Cyentia shines in creating engaging research content that simultaneously promotes brands and builds community knowledge while equipping security programs with resources and data-driven services that foster better decisions and defenses.
This exclusive partnership based on ISMG’s position as the largest intelligence and education company focused exclusively on cybersecurity creates a clear vision: providing robust data-based and survey-conducted research and analyzed reports for the cybersecurity community. With this partnership, they plan to feed the market with the research that the cybersecurity community needs to succeed and stay on top of the latest threats.
“We’ve been conducting research via the ISMG network for close to two decades. This partnership will strengthen the analysis that we’re able to provide to our clients. The data scientists and storytellers at the Cyentia Institute are de facto pillars of the cybersecurity research space and we’re proud to partner with such an entity that can take advantage of the massive amount of cybersecurity intent data we collect,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager at ISMG.
Wade Baker, Ph.D. is partner and co-founder of Cyentia Institute. In addition to this role with Cyentia, Baker is a professor at Virginia Tech’s College of Business where he teaches in the MBD and Master of IT programs. Baker’s drive comes from his love for learning from cybersecurity data and sharing those lessons to help others learn. Prior to founding Cyentia, he was integral in leading the strategic vision and analysis of Verizon’s Data Breach Investigations Report which provides analysis on the most common forms of cyber-attacks impacting the global security landscape.
“The more we investigated this partnership the more we realized that ISMG is the gold standard in terms of access to the largest subscriber-base of cybersecurity practitioners for survey-based research. In addition, they collect tens of thousands of engagement signals each day, offering mountains of intent data to analyze. This partnership will allow us to have exclusive access to their community and intent data to support our research efforts,” said Wade Baker, Ph.D.
In the first of many initiatives to come from this partnership, ISMG and Cyentia will embark on the creation of a series of ongoing reports detailing the type of content and messaging that drives the most engagement with CISOs around the globe. The data for these reports will include digital intent data from the ISMG media network (including brands such as BankInfoSecurity, HealthcareInfoSecurity, DataBreachToday, FraudToday.io, DeviceSecurity.io and more), along with ISMG events data – including which events and sessions CISOs have attended and more.
ISMG and Cyentia will then take these deliverables and develop them into quarterly reports on CISO engagement. This data-driven partnership will take into account not only information from ISMG’s network of one million global subscribers, but also data from their 350 plus events annually, along with proprietary data from ISMG’s closed-door communities such as their 1,400 organization-strong CISO community, CyberEdBoard, CyberTheory, and paid cybersecurity education platform, CyberEd.io.
As the partnership between ISMG and Cyentia Institute expands, they will be able to provide analysis capabilities for more cybersecurity vendors and reach a larger audience, forgoing the groundwork to become the most dominant source for cybersecurity research analysis. ISMG is looking forward to the future of this partnership and the significant results to come.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our thirty media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About CyberTheory
CyberTheory is a marketing advisory firm focused exclusively on servicing vendors in the cybersecurity space. Led by former CMOs and practicing CISOs, CyberTheory sits at the intersection of cybersecurity, data and marketing. With ISMG as their parent company, CyberTheory retains exclusive access to proprietary communities from which they gather intelligence and validate the marketing strategies executed for their clients. They provide a range of marketing agency services including branding, messaging, persona validation, creative services, copywriting and content development, media buying and plan execution, and sales acceleration including martech stack development, lead nurturing and sales qualification.
About Cyentia
The Cyentia Institute is a research & data science firm with a mission to advance knowledge in the cybersecurity industry. We accomplish this by partnering with vendors and other organizations to publish a range of high-quality, data-driven content.
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Ryan Loder
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
