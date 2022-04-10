New Growth Entity – ISMG Partners, Commences Operations
New unit aimed at growth through global partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.
Princeton, NJ, April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group Corp. (ISMG) is excited to announce the incorporation of ISMG Partners – a new group entity under ISMG Corp., focusing on diversification, growth and expansion through global investments, acquisitions, and partnerships.
Following on the heels of another new company presence established in Israel in January 2022, this will be the second new entity announced by ISMG in as many months.
The key objective with ISMG Partners will be growth – aiming to grow the existing ISMG portfolio of offerings across new growth markets, and a focus on mergers, acquisitions, and venture investment. The entity is expected to drive new ISMG initiatives and provide innovation and support to existing lines of business.
“We are in a fast-growing, dynamic industry and we are truly excited to see how this move will help us cater to cybersecurity communities everywhere under the sun,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO at ISMG. “From the very beginning we have been fully committed to serving the cybersecurity community and ISMG Partners will enhance momentum in this direction with the significant investment pipeline that we continue to execute on.”
ISMG Partners is a 100% wholly owned unit of ISMG Corp. and the latest in a series of new initiatives and investments in key growth areas in the past year. This includes the one-of-its-kind CyberEdBoard community, the Cybered.io cybersecurity "Edu-tech" platform, ISMG’s Global News Desk, CyberTheory, and various ISMG global service desks, among other allied initiatives.
“Cybersecurity is experiencing unprecedented growth and we have been at the forefront of serving our unique audience for over a decade and a half,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager at ISMG. “We are now at the cusp of the next generation of ventures at ISMG, and we are proud to continue to lead innovation in education, research, and intelligence in cybersecurity and allied domains.”
The cybersecurity industry at large witnessed an extraordinary rate of growth over the last year and is set for a fresh period of post-pandemic consolidation and expansion; needed to address the security challenges of the next generation of digital/hybrid enterprises.
“Incorporating ISMG Partners is just the starting point to an exciting new phase in ISMG’s growth story,” said Varun Haran – managing director for ISMG in Asia and the Middle East. “With this move, we expect to support expansions that will enable a broader connect with professional communities, across the enterprise cybersecurity and IT in global growth markets.”
This new move fits in with ISMG’s deep understanding of the international cybersecurity ecosystem and the team’s global approach to execution. Throughout last year and to date, ISMG organized events across multiple regions, and in a multitude of languages; including programs in France, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Africa and the Middle East; India, Singapore and Australia.
ISMG’s CyberEdBoard community, brought together members from 72 countries – primarily CISOs and senior risk management professionals; and the company’s media divisions catered to cybersecurity professional communities across finance, payments, technology, healthcare, public sector, energy, and critical infrastructure.
With intense growth in store for cybersecurity in 2022, conflicts like Ukraine-Russia, serve to illustrate that cybersecurity is going to be at the heart of this decade’s geo-politics. The formation of ISMG Partners and future investments through the entity, will continue the firm’s push towards being a leader in cybersecurity education, intelligence, and research worldwide.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our thirty media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About CyberEd.io
CyberEd.io provides cybersecurity sessions for the security practitioner on-the-go. CyberEd.io provides the latest discussions on cybersecurity topics straight from industry leaders. Courses cover a of myriad topics ranging from technical issues around application development, encryption and key management, and endpoint security to business and compliance topics such as GDPR, third-party risk management, and fraud prevention. With a transcript-tracking interface and ability to print CPE certificates, CyberEd.io offers all the education, modern security professionals need.
About CyberEdBoard
CyberEdBoard is the premier member’s only community of executives and thought leaders in the fields of security and IT. Members have access to a robust platform of resources that promote peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing, executive-level education, and professional growth. This private global community is dedicated to networking, brand exposure and education in the topics of information security, cybersecurity and information technology.
About CyberTheory
CyberTheory is a marketing advisory firm focused exclusively on servicing vendors in the cybersecurity space. Led by former CMOs and practicing CISOs, CyberTheory sits at the intersection of cybersecurity, data and marketing. With ISMG as their parent company, CyberTheory retains exclusive access to proprietary communities from which they gather intelligence and validate the marketing strategies executed for their clients. They provide a range of marketing agency services including branding, messaging, persona validation, creative services, copywriting and content development, media buying and plan execution, and sales acceleration including mar-tech stack development, lead nurturing and sales qualification.
