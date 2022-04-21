Atlanta's LYVBH Celebrates 10 Years of Awareness and Advocacy
The Let Your Voice Be Heard Foundation celebrates 10 years of raising awareness about intimate violence and providing support to survivors. The decade of advocacy is being commemorated by the production of the Teal Theatre and an awards show honoring two powerhouses in the fight for women's rights in Atlanta.
Atlanta, GA, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the city acknowledges NSAA Month, The Let Your Voice Be Heard Foundation gears up for its tenth annual awareness event. Marking this tenth year of advocacy, LYVBH is taking its impact global. Proceeds from this year's benefit event will be donated in part to the Simba Foundation via a scholarship for victims of gender-based violence in Tanzania.
In honor of their 10-year anniversary, LYVBH is hosting a benefit event with a twist. Teal Theatre is reminiscent of the variety show supporters are accustomed to experiencing via the organization's awareness events and also features an awards show honoring two recipients of the Advocacy Achievement Award: Phyllis Miller, executive director of Day League (formerly known as the DeKalb Rape Crisis Center) and Kenyette T. Barnes, co-founder of the Mute R Kelly Movement. Following the show guests are welcomed to celebrate the organizations decade of service via an elegant champagne reception.
"We are simply honored to still be able to provide support and resources to survivors," says the organization's founder, Kenni York, "and to have the support of the community and other organizations as we do so. It takes a village."
Tickets may be purchased via the organization's webpage.
In honor of their 10-year anniversary, LYVBH is hosting a benefit event with a twist. Teal Theatre is reminiscent of the variety show supporters are accustomed to experiencing via the organization's awareness events and also features an awards show honoring two recipients of the Advocacy Achievement Award: Phyllis Miller, executive director of Day League (formerly known as the DeKalb Rape Crisis Center) and Kenyette T. Barnes, co-founder of the Mute R Kelly Movement. Following the show guests are welcomed to celebrate the organizations decade of service via an elegant champagne reception.
"We are simply honored to still be able to provide support and resources to survivors," says the organization's founder, Kenni York, "and to have the support of the community and other organizations as we do so. It takes a village."
Tickets may be purchased via the organization's webpage.
Contact
The Let Your Voice Be Heard FoundationContact
Kenni York
404-514-3499
www.theletyourvoicebeheardfoundation.org
Kenni York
404-514-3499
www.theletyourvoicebeheardfoundation.org
Categories