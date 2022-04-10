FAN EXPO HQ Unveils 2022 Show Badges With Exclusive Art from Source Point Press, Deep Water Games
Ox Eye Media, parent company of Source Point Press and Deep Water Games, partnering with FAN EXPO HQ, the largest comic con producer in the world, for first-of-its kind creative collaboration set to reach nearly a million fans in 2022.
Philadelphia, PA, April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fans attending FAN EXPO HQ events this year will be getting an upgrade courtesy of Source Point Press and Deep Water Games when they pick up their badges: FAN EXPO HQ announced today that all badges for its remaining shows in 2022, starting with FAN EXPO Philadelphia and including the 50th anniversary of FAN EXPO Chicago, will feature art from Source Point Press and Deep Water Games.
More than 50 individual pieces of art will be utilized across FAN EXPO HQ’s portfolio of shows from fan-favourite comics and games including Gloomhaven, Winchester Mystery House, Legend of the Five Rings, Cult Of Dracula, Haunted High-Ons, Brooklyn Gargoyles, MonsDrawSity, Darling, Good Boy, Suicide Jockeys, Unborn, Butts in Seats, Rat Queens, Trash & Can-It, Boston Metaphysical Society, Warcorn, CMON and more. Fans can look forward to combination of never-before-seen reveals and iconic pieces by some of their favourite Source Point Press and Deep Water creators.
This is the first time Source Point Press and Deep Water Games has provided art to an entire roster of shows across North America. FAN EXPO HQ is the largest producer of comic cons in the world, welcoming nearly one million fans annually.
“Creators are the heart of our fandom community, so we’re delighted to be highlighting these iconic artists and characters in such a major way,” said FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes. “These badges are collector’s items for our fans, and this art from such a dynamic and beloved creative partner will no doubt elevate their value. It’s all part of FAN EXPO HQ’s effort to level up every element of the fan experience in 2022.”
Source Point Press publishes books, comics, and graphic novels created by both industry legends and new talents on the rise, that bring the best storytelling in genres like horror, sci-fi, pulp, true crime, the occult, and the supernatural.
Deep Water Games publishes board games, cards games, and other tabletop games that sit on the shelves of Target, Barnes & Noble, and thousands of independent retailers. With a focus on making games more accessible and approachable, Deep Water makes something for everyone.
"Partnering with Fan Expo HQ, the largest comic convention producer in the world, allows us to connect with our fans in a way like never before. For us, this is about so much more than creating entertaining products. It's about bringing people together, it's about community. Fan Expo HQ understands this better than anyone, and we're so proud to be here." Josh Werner, Chief Creative Officer and Editor-in-Chief.
The badges will debut at FAN EXPO Philadelphia and be available at all FAN EXPO shows in 2022, including:
• FAN EXPO Philadelphia: April 10, 2022
• Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo: April 21-24, 2022 *15th Anniversary Celebration
• FAN EXPO Cleveland: April 29-May 1, 2022
• FAN EXPO St. Louis: May 13-15, 2022
• MEGACON Orlando: May 19-22, 2022
• FAN EXPO Dallas: June 17-19, 2022
• FAN EXPO Denver: July 1-3, 2022
• FAN EXPO Chicago: July 7-10, 2022 *Celebrating 50 Years in Chicago
• FAN EXPO Boston: August 12-14, 2022
• FAN EXPO Canada: August 25-28, 2022
• Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo: September 16-18, 2022 (Tickets on sale April 26, 2022)
• FAN EXPO San Francisco: November 25-27, 2022 *Debut Show
For more information about FAN EXPO HQ and its portfolio of shows, visit fanexpohq.com. For more information on Source Point Press, visit sourcepointpress.com.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest 2022 schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
About Source Point Press and Deep Water Games, Divisions of Ox Eye Media
Ox Eye Media is an international media company founded in the American midwest publishing books, graphic storytelling, board games, and board game accessories in 10 different languages. Ox Eye Media currently consist of three major divisions: Source Point Press, Deep Water Games, and N3 Art. Source Point Press has garnered critical acclaim for its creator-owned titles, such as Cult of Dracula, Monstrous, and Boston Metaphysical Society, and is known to expand existing fan bases into comics with adaptations like Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion, Butts in Seats: The Tony Schiavone Story, Twiztid: Haunted High-Ons and more. Deep Water Games publishes board games with innovative design and direct narrative focus, such as Floor Plan and MonsDRAWsity, which consistently earn mainstream praise from major media outlets and shelf space from Target, Barnes & Noble, and 1000s of other retailers. N3 Art keeps an “Artists first” approach to its production of quality gaming accessories. Ox Eye Media and all of its subsidiaries are devoted to creating a more inclusive and accessible industry in every arena in which they operate.
Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Categories