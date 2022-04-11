Top LGBTQ+ Family Lawyer and Advocate Jodi Argentino Shares Her Life Story & Industry Insights on NoBull Marketing’s “Evolving with The Times” Podcast
Learn About Jo’s Long History with LGBTQ+ Advocacy Both Personally & Professionally, Her Work with as an LGBTQ+ Family Lawyer, and the Future She Hopes to Help Create for the Industry
Philadelphia, PA, April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Jodi Argentino – an LGBTQ+ family lawyer and nationwide speaker on topics related to Orientation and Gender Identity Issues across the spectrum of family law, [LGBTQ+ Rights to Parent], [Third Party Assisted Reproduction], [Gender Identity Law] and multiple other deeply important LGBTQ+ Law hot topics.
"My passion for LGBTQ+ family law and advocacy started way before I came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2010. Way back in 2001, I wrote an academic paper on the then novel topic of same gender adoption - and despite the progress we’ve made since then, we still have a long way to go…" -Jodi Argentino.
"By 2031, I hope to see a future where the courts have caught up with technology, on education, and the needs of today’s modern family so that people are no longer wasting time at court, wasting money on endless litigation, and are assisted in reaching quick amicable resolutions to their family law needs in as peaceful a manner as possible." -Jodi Argentino.
The interview dives deep into Jo’s life, career, and insights such as:
How LGBTQ+ Family Law & Advocacy Got A Lot More Personal For Jo
Why LGBTQ+ Family Law Is The Wild West & Entirely Different Than Traditional Family Law
The Future Jo Hopes To Create For LGBTQ+ & Non Traditional Families Needing Family Law Services
Access The Interview Here: https://nobullmarketing.co/Jodi-Argentino
About NoBull Marketing: NoBull Marketing is a Google My Business and Google Ads lead generation agency for lawyers that guarantees its campaigns will be profitable in 3 months or less or it’s free!. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Jodi Argentino: Jo is an active and passionate LGBTQ+ Family Lawyer and advocate hailing from New Jersey. She’s the recipient of the National LGBT Bar Association’s 2015 Best LGBT Attorneys Under 40 Award, has written dozens of publications and spoken at nationwide events on topics related to Orientation and Gender Identity Issues across the spectrum of family law, [LGBTQ+ Rights to Parent], [Third Party Assisted Reproduction], [Gender Identity Law] and multiple other deeply important LGBTQ+ Law hot topics.
