SMARTFormulator Unveils New Features for the SMART-Manufacturing-ERP and Celebrates 12 Years at NYSCC Supplier’s Day
SMART Formulator & SMART-Manufacturing-ERP Helps Overcome Supply Chain Issues, Streamlines Product Lifecycle Management, Drives Faster Time to Market and streamlines “Order-to-Cash” process manufacturing.
Marlboro, NJ, April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMARTFormulator LLC, a Marlboro, New Jersey-based developer of the SMARTFormulator R&D management PLM+ software and SMART-Manufacturing-ERP production management software, will formally unveil the software’s latest enhancements, at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers Day at the Jacob Javitz Center in NY city May 3/4. The SMARTFormulator suite offers an intuitive, fully integrated, standardized, centralized 21 CFR Part 11 FDA compliant platform enabling end-to-end information management. It is the only organically-grown comprehensive integrated Concept-to-Commercialization platform for formulation laboratories, contract manufacturers, and finished goods manufacturers in the chemical industry. The software creates efficiencies, speeds time to market, and offers two factor authentication, user-based role access, and is offered as a server based system or hosted on major cloud providers. The company will present demos both days in Booth 542.
Launched in 2009, the SMART Formulator Suite, designed by chemical industry executives, eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, disparate applications, and use of complex technology solutions, tools that typically present inefficiencies within small to midsize companies. Offered as cloud and enterprise installed, it is one of the few solutions that offers a variety of options tailored to the business desires.
Some of the recent enhancements include:
Validated Batching for OTC products
Lab Batching-“Lab-Pilot-Pre Production” batches and COA and Tests linkage
Multi-BOM/Product Kit Assembly and workflow
32 KPI’s specific for Process Manufacturing
ERP Work Order Traveler & Component Pick-Return Sheet
Quality Control checks & balances for consistency and flow of info from lab to manufacturing
Total Natural % & Organic % calculations in Formulations
Sustainability Attributes for Packaging component are tracked for greener packaging
Order Metrics capturing timelines from Order Capture to Shipping and Sales Invoicing.
FDA Validation checks and warnings when receiving raw material lots for compliance
Order throughput analysis and reports – Margin Analysis
Kanban View to track orders by promised dates and meet deliverables
An easy to use SMART-ERP scheduler.
Rachel Schneider, Director Business Development noted: “The SMARTFormulator Suite has provided greater compliance and enabled clients with better visibility to manage challenging supply chain issues. More refined inventory management, better control and understanding with respect to substitutions and vendor management, plus more refined cost management for ingredients has led to more effective supply chain management. Instead of SharePoint and Excel, Product Development professionals are gravitating to our platform to manage everything from the import of finished formulas, marketing and package design, to manufacturing instructions. Our intuitive and comprehensive solutions were designed for and by chemists, quality and regulatory folks, production professionals, and executives/business owners in the industry with nuanced features only present in the Suite. As a result, little to no customization is required - except for client-specific reports or specialized fields. These are truly tailored solutions purpose built for the cosmetics and personal care industry, among others.”
The SMARTFormulator team will present demos at the show as well as demonstrate all the new functions and more. Visit us at Booth 542.
