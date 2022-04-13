e-con Systems™ Launches a Ready to Deploy AI Vision Kit with e-con's Sony IMX415-Based 4K Camera Module, Qualcomm® QCS610 SoC-Based SoM, and Carrier Board
e-con Systems™, a leading embedded camera company, launches qSmartAI80_CUQ610, a Qualcomm AI vision kit based on Sony STARVIS IMX415. This ready-to-deploy AI camera kit is suitable for running image-based machine learning and deep learning models at the edge.
San Jose, CA, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- qSmartAI80_CUQ610 is an AI vision kit comprising of e-con's 4K MIPI low light camera module,VVDN’s SoM based on Qualcomm QCS610 SoC, and a carrier board. The 4K camera module is based on the Sony STARVIS™ IMX415 ultra low light sensor which helps in delivering exceptionally clear images even at low light conditions. Also, this kit is engineered to enable powerful computing for on-device image processing with exceptional power and thermal efficiency. In addition to offering the complete vision kit, e-con Systems also extends its customization support for the camera, carrier board, software, and even adding an enclosure. This enables customers to focus on their end application while e-con takes full control of the vision kit and solution.
“The qSmartAI80_CUQ610 AI Vision kit marks a significant milestone as our first ever camera for Qualcomm QCS series of processors utilizing the state-of-the-art Image Signal Processor of Qualcomm processors. The qSmartAI80_CUQ610 developed in partnership with VVDN Technologies, a premier electronics engineering and manufacturing company, is an ideal platform for our customers to develop next generation edge-AI-enabled embedded vision applications. The embedded vision applications require consistent image quality from the cameras irrespective of challenging light conditions and customers leverage e-con’s expert IQ tuning and solutioning capability to successfully launch their end products with shortest time-to-market," said Ranjith Kumar, Senior product manager at e-con Systems™.
Arun Kumar PN, Director of Engineering at VVDN Technologies said, "We are excited to collaborate and work closely with e-con systems by providing them with our powerful SOM Solution based on QCS610 platform. VVDN has rich and deep expertise on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets on the AI/ML side. Our goal has always been to offer best in class experience to our customers through the innovative technologies With VVDN's QCS610 SOM, e-con's qSmartAI80_CUQ610 will allow customers to innovate, transform and scale through powerful edge intelligence."
Key features of qSmartAI80_CUQ610
· Complete vision solution – Faster product integration and deployment thereby reducing time to market.
· Sony STARVIS™ IMX415 sensor – This ultra low light sensor helps in delivering exceptionally clear images even at low light conditions. Also, its 4K resolution makes it suitable for applications that require a high level of detail in the output image.
· Finetuned Image Signal Processor (ISP) – The default Qualcomm ISP has been finetuned further to ensure the best possible image output.
· Low power consumption – Engineered for optimized power consumption reducing the total load on the system.
· Small form factor – Perfect for compact embedded systems.
Features such as small form factor, low power consumption, high resolution, low light performance, ability to run image based machine learning and deep learning models at the edge, and complete customization and end to end solution support make qSmartAI80_CUQ610 perfect for the following applications:
· Service robots
· Telemedicine robots
· Telepresence robots
· Smart checkouts & carts
· Smart signages & kiosks
· Dash cameras and body cameras
· Automated sports broadcasting systems
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7D1vne5r_U
Availability
Visit qSmartAI80_CUQ610 and contact them for purchase.
Customization and integration support
For qSmartAI80_CUQ610, e-con Systems offers complete customization support not just limited to the camera, but also for the carrier board, software, and enclosure. Please write to us at camerasolutions@econsystems.com if you are looking for any customization or integration support.
About e-con Systems™
e-con Systems™ is a leading OEM camera manufacturer with 18+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision. It focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as retail, medical and industrial. The company’s wide portfolio of products includes MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, stereo cameras, etc with both rolling and global shutter sensors. e-con Systems™ strives to become a global leader in the embedded vision space through continuous innovation and helping its customers accelerate product development and reduce time to market. It has built over 250+ product solutions and shipped over 2 million cameras around the globe. What sets the company apart is its deep expertise in building customized product designs to ensure rapid prototyping through custom modifications in camera hardware as well as software which include form factor modifications, ISP tuning, carrier board development, lens calibration, and much more. Click here to know more about e-con’s suite of customization services.
For more information, please contact:
Mr. Harishankkar
VP – Business Development
sales@e-consystems.com
e-con Systems™ Inc., +1 408 766 7503
e-con Systems™ India Pvt. Ltd., +91 44 40105522
Website: www.e-consystems.com
Note: References to corporate, product, or other names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
