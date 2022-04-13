e-con Systems™ Launches a Ready to Deploy AI Vision Kit with e-con's Sony IMX415-Based 4K Camera Module, Qualcomm® QCS610 SoC-Based SoM, and Carrier Board

e-con Systems™, a leading embedded camera company, launches qSmartAI80_CUQ610, a Qualcomm AI vision kit based on Sony STARVIS IMX415. This ready-to-deploy AI camera kit is suitable for running image-based machine learning and deep learning models at the edge.