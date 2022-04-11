Boards, Liquid Materials, and Engineering Services for Composite Manufacturing
RAMPF@JEC World 2022 – High-performance RAKU® TOOL epoxy boards and RAKU® epoxy resins / Customized solutions for composite part production.
Wixom, Germany, April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The international RAMPF Group is featuring high-performance epoxy boards and engineered solutions for composite part manufacturing at JEC World 2022 from May 3 to 5 – Hall 5, Booth Q15.
Not one, not two, but three leading composite specialists will be present at the booth of the international RAMPF Group at JEC World, one of top international trade fairs for the composite industry.
1. RAMPF Tooling Solutions offers a comprehensive range of liquid, paste, and board materials specifically designed for composite modeling and mold engineering. This mainly includes epoxy systems, which cover a wide range of production processes and temperatures, as well as epoxy boards.
The highlight at JEC World – RAKU® TOOL WB-0691, WB-0700, WB-0890, WB-0950 boards for applications in racing, marine, aerospace, and medical technology. These feature:
Wide temperature application range (HDT 110 - 200 ºC).
Class A surfaces – reduced finishing effort, less sealer required, high edge strength.
Fast and easy to process – excellent milling properties, superior chip formation, no sticking, minimal dust.
Adhesives that match temperature resistance and hardness of boards.
Compatible with all paints, release agents, and epoxy prepregs in line with current industry standards.
2. RAMPF Group, Inc., the US subsidiary of the international RAMPF Group, has established itself as a leading supplier of liquid, paste, and board materials in the NAFTA markets. With its comprehensive range of services, the company also leads the way in terms of technology and quality.
For the composite manufacturing sector on these markets, amongst others special mission aircraft for surveillance, aerial firefighting, and refueling as well as helicopters and urban air mobility, the company has developed a wide range of epoxy systems, including:
RAKU® EI-2508 – the low-viscosity, low-temperature processing, and fast-curing FST system is used for aircraft interiors, rail interiors, and many other applications where flame-retardant properties are required.
RAKU® EI-2510 – the high-temperature, toughened epoxy system exhibits excellent hot-wet properties (dry Tg 210 °C, wet Tg 174 °C), high fracture toughness, and is used for a wide range of structural applications in high-temperature environments; the low-temperature processing 2-component resin requires less investment in tooling and infrastructure and no special storage.
RAKU® EI-2511 – high-performance, flame-retardant structural resin with a high Tg (dry 165 °C, wet 137 °C); the epoxy system fulfills 12 and 60 sec vertical burn and exhibits low viscosity at low processing temperature (200 mPas at 40 °C).
These systems are ideally suited for the early stages of product development or smaller-volume production, as they not only facilitate the cost-effective production of prototypes, but also offer full scalability for higher volume production.
3. RAMPF Composite Solutions offers world-class engineering & manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, high-end consumer, and green transportation industries, developing technically advanced solutions from sketch to qualification:
Stress analysis and design
Part design and engineering
Tooling design and engineering
Material and process engineering and development
Project engineering and management
Manufacturing engineering
At JEC World, the company will be exhibiting, amongst others, a main landing gear fairing. The part, designed and manufactured by RAMPF Composite Solutions, replaces aluminum claddings, avoiding problems occurring from natural frequencies as well as significantly improving structural strength and fatigue behavior. Due to the higher design freedom of fiber composites compared to aluminum, aerodynamics are also considerably improved. Furthermore, the number of components was reduced from 16 to 5, which saves the customer additional costs, as the assembly time is significantly reduced.
Visit the international RAMPF Group at JEC World 2022 – Hall 5 / Booth Q15.
