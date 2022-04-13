Dr. Claudia C. Cotca of C3 Think Tank Appointed as Advisor Chair of Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) on Digital AI & Data Analytics Warfighter Health

Dr. Claudia C. Cotca of C3 Think Tank appointed as Advisor Chair of Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) on Digital AI & Data Analytics Warfighter Health. Together with leadership and military health experts, stakeholders and program officers, Dr. Claudia C Cotca will help support and contribute to the scope and mission of ATARC’s Warfighter Health in incorporating responsibly artificial intelligence in military medicine.