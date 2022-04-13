Dr. Claudia C. Cotca of C3 Think Tank Appointed as Advisor Chair of Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) on Digital AI & Data Analytics Warfighter Health
Dr. Claudia C. Cotca of C3 Think Tank appointed as Advisor Chair of Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) on Digital AI & Data Analytics Warfighter Health. Together with leadership and military health experts, stakeholders and program officers, Dr. Claudia C Cotca will help support and contribute to the scope and mission of ATARC’s Warfighter Health in incorporating responsibly artificial intelligence in military medicine.
Washington, DC, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Claudia C. Cotca has been appointed as Advisor Chair of Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) on Digital AI & Data Analytics Warfighter Health: Leveraging AI for Improved Healthcare Delivery. Together with leadership and military health experts, stakeholders and program officers, Dr. Cotca will help support and contribute to the scope and mission of ATARC’s Warfighter Health in incorporating responsibly artificial intelligence in military medicine. Dr. Claudia C Cotca brings to the platform decades of expertise in clinical protocol customization, global healthcare analysis and innovation and treatment implementation in the private to public health thought axis. Dr. Claudia C Cotca’s background also includes the longitudinal experience of oro-systemic physiologics by proprietary analytical processes and their implementation with proprietary techniques of biotechnology medical devices, which decidedly and mechanistically differentiates by intrinsic quality and evident superior clinical outcome of therapeutic solutions. The position in public domain of successfully reproducible optimal therapeutic outcome response, with optimized therapeutic index, minimized toxicity index and minimized co-morbidities intrinsic potential is key of 360HealthcareTM which reflects treatment of the healthcare commodity space as a unique commodity in comparison to others.
This Working Group is intended to be an open forum among military health stakeholders, program offices, academia, and relevant organizational concerns to discuss the various aspects related to leveraging AI technologies in their field. They invite participants to share their ideas, challenges, success stories, and emerging best practices.
About ATARC
ATARC ATARC’s overall mission is to help accelerate new and emerging technology adoption within the Federal Government, and it has created thematic Working Groups to align with the primary IT focus areas currently prevalent in the technology landscape. Our Working Groups are led by IT thought leaders within government, academia and private industry. They promote collaboration within the Federal IT community, facilitate regular interaction between technology evangelists, and foster knowledge sharing and exploration of emerging technology solutions.
ATARC is backing federal regulations for executing AI in ways that will make the quality of citizens’ lives grow, as well as support the administration’s directions successfully, by sharing knowledge for productive uses of AI. United States security, knowledge, and economic growth depends on it. Real-budgeted AI solutions, based on data governance and accountability is the goal for the years ahead. www.atarc.org
Media Contact: info@atarc.org
About Dr. Claudia C. Cotca
Professor Claudia C Cotca, DDS, MPH, a 3 times graduate of University of Michigan, BSc Chemistry Degree & Cellular Molecular Biology ‘97, MPH Toxicology & Environmental Health Sciences ‘00, and Doctor of Dental Surgery ‘04, is an internationally recognized lecturer, USA Delegate expert with American Dental Association -Standards Committee Dental Products ADA-SCDP, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation AAMI, American National Standards Institute ANSI, International Standardization Organization ISO, International Electrotechnical Commission IEC, and Association of Federal and Drug Officials AFDO, in aesthetic oral systemic dentistry, therapeutics, biodigitization and toxicology. Dr. Claudia C Cotca is Founder and CEO of various ventures, including Washington Institute For Dentistry & Laser. Dr. Claudia C Cotca practices and consults globally in private and public health, with track record in innovation of clinical protocols, medical devices, global laser technology clinical applications and healthcare commodity technology transfer. Dr. Claudia C Cotca holds various Fellowships in USA and international honorary societies, is Program Chair of IADR/AADOCR Pharmacology/Therapeutics/Toxiclogy Group and is Editor of various scientific subject matter journals. Dr. Claudia C Cotca is a healthcare analyst in USA model and global health sector intelligence, healthcare policy and is expert witness before USA Congress and White House. Dr. Claudia C Cotca holds the appointment of Professor at Liberty University, School of Health Sciences. www.claudiaccotca.com
www.c3thinktank.org
Media Contact
Prof. Dr. Claudia C. Cotca DDS, MPH
author@claudiaccotca.com
ceo@c3thinktank.org
This Working Group is intended to be an open forum among military health stakeholders, program offices, academia, and relevant organizational concerns to discuss the various aspects related to leveraging AI technologies in their field. They invite participants to share their ideas, challenges, success stories, and emerging best practices.
About ATARC
ATARC ATARC’s overall mission is to help accelerate new and emerging technology adoption within the Federal Government, and it has created thematic Working Groups to align with the primary IT focus areas currently prevalent in the technology landscape. Our Working Groups are led by IT thought leaders within government, academia and private industry. They promote collaboration within the Federal IT community, facilitate regular interaction between technology evangelists, and foster knowledge sharing and exploration of emerging technology solutions.
ATARC is backing federal regulations for executing AI in ways that will make the quality of citizens’ lives grow, as well as support the administration’s directions successfully, by sharing knowledge for productive uses of AI. United States security, knowledge, and economic growth depends on it. Real-budgeted AI solutions, based on data governance and accountability is the goal for the years ahead. www.atarc.org
Media Contact: info@atarc.org
About Dr. Claudia C. Cotca
Professor Claudia C Cotca, DDS, MPH, a 3 times graduate of University of Michigan, BSc Chemistry Degree & Cellular Molecular Biology ‘97, MPH Toxicology & Environmental Health Sciences ‘00, and Doctor of Dental Surgery ‘04, is an internationally recognized lecturer, USA Delegate expert with American Dental Association -Standards Committee Dental Products ADA-SCDP, Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation AAMI, American National Standards Institute ANSI, International Standardization Organization ISO, International Electrotechnical Commission IEC, and Association of Federal and Drug Officials AFDO, in aesthetic oral systemic dentistry, therapeutics, biodigitization and toxicology. Dr. Claudia C Cotca is Founder and CEO of various ventures, including Washington Institute For Dentistry & Laser. Dr. Claudia C Cotca practices and consults globally in private and public health, with track record in innovation of clinical protocols, medical devices, global laser technology clinical applications and healthcare commodity technology transfer. Dr. Claudia C Cotca holds various Fellowships in USA and international honorary societies, is Program Chair of IADR/AADOCR Pharmacology/Therapeutics/Toxiclogy Group and is Editor of various scientific subject matter journals. Dr. Claudia C Cotca is a healthcare analyst in USA model and global health sector intelligence, healthcare policy and is expert witness before USA Congress and White House. Dr. Claudia C Cotca holds the appointment of Professor at Liberty University, School of Health Sciences. www.claudiaccotca.com
www.c3thinktank.org
Media Contact
Prof. Dr. Claudia C. Cotca DDS, MPH
author@claudiaccotca.com
ceo@c3thinktank.org
Contact
C3 Think TankContact
Dr. Claudia C Cotca
202-802-7072
www.c3thinktank.org
Dr. Claudia C Cotca
202-802-7072
www.c3thinktank.org
Categories