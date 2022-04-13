ATG Europe Led Consortium Starts Development Project on Virtual Reality with the European Space Agency (ESA)
Noordwijk, Netherlands, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ATG Europe BV, a leading provider of specialized engineering, scientific and technical services to the aerospace and high-tech industry, today announces that it has been awarded, as the leading member of a Consortium inclusive of ISISpace of the Netherlands, a contract for the development of a “Virtual Reality tool aimed at training of generic mechanical assembly and integration processes.”
During the nine months contract, the ATG led consortium will develop the working prototype of a Virtual Reality powered training tool with the aim to fulfill the Cubesat industry requirements for better knowledge retention and more effective knowledge transfer to the assembly and integration process teams.
Gian Carlo Coletta, CEO of ATG Europe BV said, “As a company, we are very proud to be at the forefront of this technology and contribute to the further adoption of it in our industry. This development will undoubtedly lead to very desirable efficiency optimization and cost reduction, allowing our space customers to be even more competitive.”
About ATG
Established in 1969, ATG Europe has been operating for over 50 years in providing consultancy and engineering services, to the European space sector, including the European Space Agency (ESA). ATG Europe is an innovation driven company that adds value to its customers by enabling them to enhance their position in the market through services, products and technologies. The company operates Europe wide, with offices in the Netherlands (HQ), the UK, Ireland, Italy and Spain.
About ISISpace
Innovative Solutions in Space was founded on January 6th, 2006 and is one of the leading companies in the fast-growing small satellite market. ISISpace employs over 100 specialist employees operating from its main site in Delft, the Netherlands and a development branch office in Somerset West, South Africa. The company focuses on nanosatellites in the range of 1 to 30 kilograms - providing high value, cost effective space solutions by applying innovative technologies.
