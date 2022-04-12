Gen2 Advisors and Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips Announce Strategic Partnership to Support M&A Activity in the Insights & Analytics Industry
Alliance is focused on offering strategic advisory and comprehensive investment banking solutions to Buy and Sell side transactions, with an emphasis on developing new platform theses to bring to market.
Richmond, VA, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gen2 Advisors and Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips (ODP) announced today that they have formalized a partnership to bring enhanced M&A advisory services to the Insights industry.
Gen2, led by Gregg Archibald and Leonard Murphy, has long been recognized as the leading strategic consultancy focused exclusively on the Insights Industry.
Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips, the boutique investment bank that specializes in marketing services, media, healthcare, information services and technology, has advised numerous research and consulting clients since its founding in 1996.
Managing Directors Ken Sonenclar, Elaine Riddell and John Matthews lead ODP’s cross-market team, which conducts client engagements across Insights, Design & Design Thinking, Customer & Employee Experience, and Activation (transforming insights in to action). The team’s leaders all enjoyed successful careers as operators in those fields prior to their moves into investment banking. Areas of particular recent activity include life sciences, consumer insights and alternative data.
Gen2 and ODP have worked informally over the past year on a number of projects. Both organizations agreed that tightening their bond will allow them to reach an even broader swath of the insights industry.
Speaking of the reason for the partnership, Gregg Archibald, Managing Partner of Gen2 Advisors, explained: “Over the past few years Gen2 has increasingly been asked to participate in both Buy and Sell side transactions as strategic advisors, with an emphasis on helping to define theses and forging partnerships, but we have not been able to offer end-to-end investment banking services. We’ve been working with the ODP team for quite a while on individual opportunities to help bridge that gap, during which we’ve uncovered lots of synergies that create enhanced value for our clients. The time is ripe to formalize our relationship so we can help more companies have successful transactions.”
The last eighteen months have seen an unprecedented volume of investments, mergers and acquisitions within the insights and analytics industry and there is no indication it is going to slow down. That being the case, more and more stakeholders are looking for experienced partners to help them achieve their growth objectives. Ken Sonenclar of ODP commented, “ODP has always taken a deeply consultative and collaborative approach to our banking engagements, but we are not strategy consultants and often our clients need that skill set as part of their planning. Gregg and Lenny have built an unrivalled reputation for helping many, many companies succeed with their knowledge, data, and experience so we are thrilled to now be able to give our clients access to their expertise.”
The combined team will be attending the upcoming IIeX NA event in Austin, TX April 19-20 and can be reached at www.gen2advisors.com or www.dp.oaklins.com.
About ODP:
Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips is an investment bank for companies that operate at the intersection of content, technology and services. This includes enterprises operating within the media, advertising & marketing, education, healthcare, information services and technology sectors.
Since 1996, clients have included Microsoft, The New York Times, JP Morgan Partners, Advance Publications/Condé Nast, Deutsche Börse Group, Elsevier, Hachette, Time Inc., TPG and Wasserstein & Co., among many others. The firm is also widely recognized for its work successfully representing entrepreneurs seeking either to sell their businesses or take on growth capital.
ODP is the TMT practice co-head and industry specialist in Oaklins, the world’s most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with over 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in more than 45 countries. Oaklins has closed over 1,700 transactions in the past five years.
The world’s most experienced advisor on mid-market deals. Oaklins is the collective trade name of independent member firms affiliated with Oaklins International Inc. For details of the nature of the affiliation, please refer to www.oaklins.com/legal.
About Gen2 Advisors:
Gen2 Advisors is a consulting and advisory firm supporting the insights industry. In the rapidly changing field of consumer insights and research, it’s hard to keep up, let alone see into the future.
Today’s competitive marketplace demands that you have the freshest approach to research and insights to get ahead and stay ahead. That’s where Gen2 Advisors comes in.
Gen2 Advisors provide:
* Corporate Insights Supplier Consulting
* Supplier Insights Advisory Services & Consulting
* M&A Support Focused on Aligning Goals & Opportunities
We have the richest access to information of any insight industry consultants.
We support corporate researchers by identifying new suppliers, tools, technologies, and methodologies to support the changing nature of marketing, budgets, and new information opportunities. Suppliers can look to us for guidance on the impact of industry trends and market opportunities. Our perspective is informed by experience, studies, experts, brand needs, and exclusive access to select industry research.
Contact
Leonard Murphy
770-985-4904
https://www.gen2advisors.com
