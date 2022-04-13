Global Coralition Joins Forces with Magua Foundation and Pauhana Surf Center
A "Coralition" to build the first land-based coral farm and education center on the North Coast, Dominican Republic.
Playa Encuentro, Dominican Republic, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global Coralition, Magua and Pauhana Surf Center announced today that the organizations have entered into a strategic partnership to restore the reef by farming coral.
The agreement aims to cultivate ecotourism and environmental activism in the region. Global Coralition is a non-profit dedicated to marine regeneration, using a unique combination of underwater sculptures and land-based coral farming techniques. Pauhana Surf Center is a tour operator dedicated to enrolling and educating people to participate in ocean conservation. Magua Foundation has dedicated 15 years to working in the region in coral gardening, advocating marine protection and mangrove restoration.
“Upon arriving on the island in 2020, we felt welcomed by Magua Foundation and the community. We built Atabey, a sculpture inspired by the Arawak Taino indigenous culture of the island, which will be deployed into Sosua Bay as an education, ecotourism and coral reef restoration site. Through micro-fragmentation, a process of slicing corals into tiny pieces, we can accelerate coral growth rates up to 50 times. We hope this will provide a scalable opportunity to restore the health of the reef,” said Angeline Chen, Co-Founder of Global Coralition.
Supporters of Global Coralition will soon be able to participate in coral farming, both on land and in the water. We aim to make our first site in Playa Encuentro-Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and are actively working with the community to bring this to life.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the North Coast and the community to come together. For over 35 years, I’ve seen the reef die at a rapid pace along with the disappearance of marine animals. In partnership with Global Coralition’s expertise and our team, we’re excited to restore a thriving ecosystem,” said Chepe Gomez, Founder of Pauhana Surf Center. “We look forward to reaching out to community leaders and organizations to drive this initiative forward.”
About Global Coralition
Global Coralition is a US based non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating reef restoration by uniting art, science and community. We aim to accelerate restoration efforts across the 50 reef sites through collaboration with local partners. Our organization is now partnered with the Maguá Ecological Foundation and Pauhana in our collective efforts to improve the reefs of the North Coast.
The agreement aims to cultivate ecotourism and environmental activism in the region. Global Coralition is a non-profit dedicated to marine regeneration, using a unique combination of underwater sculptures and land-based coral farming techniques. Pauhana Surf Center is a tour operator dedicated to enrolling and educating people to participate in ocean conservation. Magua Foundation has dedicated 15 years to working in the region in coral gardening, advocating marine protection and mangrove restoration.
“Upon arriving on the island in 2020, we felt welcomed by Magua Foundation and the community. We built Atabey, a sculpture inspired by the Arawak Taino indigenous culture of the island, which will be deployed into Sosua Bay as an education, ecotourism and coral reef restoration site. Through micro-fragmentation, a process of slicing corals into tiny pieces, we can accelerate coral growth rates up to 50 times. We hope this will provide a scalable opportunity to restore the health of the reef,” said Angeline Chen, Co-Founder of Global Coralition.
Supporters of Global Coralition will soon be able to participate in coral farming, both on land and in the water. We aim to make our first site in Playa Encuentro-Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and are actively working with the community to bring this to life.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the North Coast and the community to come together. For over 35 years, I’ve seen the reef die at a rapid pace along with the disappearance of marine animals. In partnership with Global Coralition’s expertise and our team, we’re excited to restore a thriving ecosystem,” said Chepe Gomez, Founder of Pauhana Surf Center. “We look forward to reaching out to community leaders and organizations to drive this initiative forward.”
About Global Coralition
Global Coralition is a US based non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating reef restoration by uniting art, science and community. We aim to accelerate restoration efforts across the 50 reef sites through collaboration with local partners. Our organization is now partnered with the Maguá Ecological Foundation and Pauhana in our collective efforts to improve the reefs of the North Coast.
Contact
Global CoralitionContact
Uynghiem Ngo
+13478070826
Globalcoralition.org
Uynghiem Ngo
+13478070826
Globalcoralition.org
Categories