DRC Mining Community Prepares for Big Bash in Lubumbashi in June as DRC Mining Week Returns

It’s official, DRC Mining Week is back in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June, and to say that the industry is excited about its homecoming is an understatement. This long-running, award-winning and flagship expo and conference returns to the heart of the Copperbelt and the bustling mining hub of the DRC to celebrate the region’s unlimited resilience, successes and opportunities.