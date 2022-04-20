Testrite Visual Celebrates 20 Years Manufacturing Retractable Banner Stands
Hackensack, NJ, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of one of Testrite Visual’s most popular products - the Mercury Retractable Banner Stand. This innovative banner stand design has been wowing customers since they were first released in 2002. They remain a “Best in Class” solution for customers throughout North America. They are still made “rite” in the USA at Testrite’s industry-leading manufacturing facility in Hackensack, NJ.
Testrite’s Retractable Banner Stands are built to last and designed to impress even after 20 years. These banner stands do not require a cartridge, which saves time and money. They can be assembled without tools and they feature adjustable heights. The Mercury Retractable Banner Standard is made with high-quality aluminum casing and steel sides which makes this branding hardware lightweight, durable and world-class. Hook and Loop graphic attachment makes it easy to swap out graphics and the top crossbar easily attaches with a knob. These retractable banner stands were designed using Testrite’s unique telescopic tubing so it offers infinite height adjustments from 36” high to 96” high and up to 60” wide.
Mercury Retractable Made in USA Banner Stands are perfect for permanent visual merchandising designs or seasonal sales and specials. The lightweight carrying case, or optional hard carrying cases, also means the Mercury Retractable Banner Stand is also a perfect fit or today’s mobile installations like pop-up shops, Farmer's Markets, seasonal boutiques, trade shows, airports, malls, and more. Graphics integration is at the heart of every Testrite product so the Mercury Retractable Banner Stand can be ordered for use with single or double-sided graphics.
Testrite Visual offers an easy online order process and robust discounts for retail and print partners. Testrite is US-Made, with a green supply line, quick quotes, lead time confidence and fast shipping, with stateside sales and support staff to offer the best customer experience.
Customers can visit www.testrite.com or call 888-873-2735 to learn more and talk about their projects. Testrite is an innovative, value-driven, and American-made partner who is capable of handling all your evolving advertising needs.
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
