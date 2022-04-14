Long-Term Care Insurance Options After Age 75 Explained by Association
Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New information will educate individuals age 75 or older who are considering long-term care insurance. theAmerican Association for Long-Term Care Insurance will assist consumers seeking information and comparisons of leading linked-benefit long-term care insurance.
"We regularly hear from individuals over age 75 or adult children with parents that age," explains Jesse Slome, American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance director. "Obtaining long-term care insurance at that age is difficult but not impossible.”
To provide meaningful and current information to consumers, the Association has created an online resource focused specifically on information for those who are age 75 or older. “We want to give a good overview of the topic including the most important information which is cost and required health qualifications,” Slome notes.
The Association reports that a male age 75 could expect to pay $6,700 a year for $257,000 of available long-term care benefits at age 90. “The cost for a female applicant at that age will be significantly higher,” Slome notes. “Women are far more likely to need long-term care and account for about two thirds of all claims being paid.”
In addition to reporting costs for traditional long-term care insurance, the Association reports costs for linked-benefit long-term care.
“Cost is obviously one factor people are most interested in but health issues are actually vitally important,” Slome stresses. “It can be exceeding difficult to health qualify for long-term care insurance because by age 75, people generally have many health issues.”
The new information describes common health conditions that will prevent one from qualifying for coverage. Consumers can actually open PDFs of the Underwriting Guides for two of the nation’s leading traditional and linked benefit policies.
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of long-term care planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and linked-benefit LTC solutions. To access long-term care insurance information at age 75, go to https://www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-age-75/.
To learn more about long-term care insurance solutions call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website https://www.aaltci.org.
Contact
Jesse Slome
818-597-3205
www.aaltci.org
Categories