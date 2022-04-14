Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser Comedy Show at Striped Pig Distillery Raises Nearly $40,000
Striped Pig Distillery proudly hosted Best Medicine Brigade comedy show to support local veterans and families in crisis, in the first event featuring comedians from every branch of service.
Charleston, SC, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning, woman-owned Striped Pig Distillery (SPD), Charleston’s first distillery since prohibition, is proud to announce it recently co-hosted the Best Medicine Brigade’s Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser, raising close to $40,000 for local veterans. The stand up comedy show took place Saturday, March 26 at 6:30pm at the Striped Pig Distillery and was the Brigade’s first show featuring a comedian from every branch of service. The gut-wrenching hilarious comedy show was hosted to benefit the Tri-County Veterans Support Network and featured comedians Stan Shelby (Navy), Alex Scott (Air Force), Robin Phoenix (Army), Noah Miller (Coast Guard), and Doug Bennet (Marine Corps). Tickets sales from over 100 attendees raised over $38,000 for the local organization that helps veterans and families in crisis. To stay up to date about future events, be sure to follow the Striped Pig Distillery and Best Medicine Brigade.
Striped Pig Distillery and Best Medicine Brigade were delighted to bring this fun filled evening with a cause to the community and to share in some big laughs much needed after the last two years. Proceeds supported the Tri-County Veterans Support Network, a 501(c)(3) comprised of many veteran service agencies from across the Charleston Tri-County area. They are committed to collaboratively working together to identify veterans and families in crisis in our community and help them navigate their way to stability. In 2021, they identified and served 838 veterans and families in crisis and helped provide 412 emergency nights stays in a hotel.
Producing top quality comedy showcases, boot camp courses and motivational speaking engagements about the applied and therapeutic use of humor, Best Medicine Brigade’s mission is to help heal people, organizations, and communities through humor, or to be “heal”-arious. Founded by Robin Phoenix after serving over twenty years in the Army, Best Medicine Brigade gives veterans and military spouse comedians performance opportunities all over the country, in addition to supporting local veterans and families in crisis. Phoenix is a Level 1 Certified Humor Professional with the Association For Applied and Therapeutic Humor and comedy boot camp mentor for Armed Services Arts Partnership. Robin Phoenix was recently nominated “Best Local Comic” for the Charleston City Paper’s Best of Charleston 2022.
The award-winning Striped Pig Distillery is a woman-owned, family-run business. Recentl accolades are "SC Distillery of the Year" and "SC Producer of the Year" at the New York International Spirits Awards, Striped Pig is known for its exceptionally good spirits and has picked up multiple awards for its staple lineup of spiced rum, gin and vodka at the most influential, internationally respected spirits competitions. As a small local business, SPD aims to work with and support the local community. During the pandemic they produced and donated hand sanitizer, using local brewery waste, to support local organizations’ needs during the pandemic. With their partner Local Choice Spirits, they help give back to veterans and local causes and organizations through their Sip & Share platform. Striped Pig Distillery was also recently nominated “Best Local Distillery” and their Boone’s Bourbon nominated “Best Local Spirit” in the City Paper’s Best of Charleston.
