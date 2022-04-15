Maplewood Business Donates $3,198.22 to The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation
Maplewood, MO, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thanks to Saint Louis Closet Co.’s giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, they were able to give back $3,198.22 to The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation for March. OHHF’s mission is to strengthen and empower families affected by congenital heart disease (CHD). They achieve this by wrapping families in love, providing medical and mental health support, and funding impactful and innovative technology to improve the outcomes of children living with CHD.
“We are honored to collaborate with the Saint Louis Closet Co. to further our mission of strengthening and empowering families affected by congenital heart disease,” says OHHF Founder Jennifer Hinkle.
Congenital heart diseases are the number one congenital disability and the leading cause of infant death in the United States. The money raised by Closet for a Cause will serve children and families impacted by congenital heart disease by providing them access to free mental health services and financial support as well as funding impactful technology that will improve the outcomes for children with CHD.
OHHF started fundraising in 2013, following the death of the founders’ son, Ollie. They identify the needs of heart families and gaps in the care of the children with CHD and do all they can to meet those needs and fill those gaps.
By supporting the wellness of nearly 4,000 families and caregivers each year, the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation knows that the stress and challenges heart parents and other caregivers face can have significant and lasting effects if not adequately addressed. To learn more about OHHF, visit their website at www(dot)theohhf(dot)org(slash)about(slash).
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www(dot)stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
