Tampa Bay Area Realtors® Awarded by Engel & Völkers America
Multiple Realtors® based in the Tampa Bay area received awards and recognition at the Engel & Völkers Annual Awards Ceremony, EVX, held in Las Vegas, NV.
Belleair, FL, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Americas announced that multiple Tampa Bay area Realtors® are recognized as Onyx, Ruby, Diamond, Chairman’s Circle and President’s Circle level award winners in the global company’s 2021 Elite Club. These award-level distinctions are given to Engel & Völkers Americas advisors based on their annual production.
“Our Tampa Bay area real estate advisors are true representatives of the expertise and unparalleled level of service that is consistently showcased by Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide,” said Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro. “Adding to that, the year over year growth of our advisors is a true testament to the power of the Engel & Völkers brand,” stated Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair.
The complete list of award winners from the Engel & Völkers Belleair, Madeira Beach, and South Tampa shops include Brenda Abbott, Erin Edwards, Laurin Evans, Ron Henkel, and Sam Matcha who were awarded the Onyx Elite distinction. Josiah Gross and Caleb Kuntz were awarded the Ruby Elite distinction which is the next level up followed by the Diamond Elite distinction which was awarded to Jeramiah Bustin, Erica Etjeke, Steve Kepler, Evan Pedone, Chris Stivers, Shane Vanderson, Petra Will, and Michael Wyckoff. Kristin Hallamek of Engel & Völkers Belleair and Bill Thomas of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach were awarded the Chairman’s Circle Award, which is the highest of the advisor awards given for production.
