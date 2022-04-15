LaVida Massage Opens New Location in Rome, GA
Rome, GA, April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LaVida Massage is delighted to announce the opening of a new center located at 94 Hicks Dr. SE, Rome, GA 30161 on April 12, 2022.
Owners Charlene and Alan Holder have been looking to own a LaVida Massage franchise location for years. Charlene, having worked as a massage therapist for other LaVida Massage Centers across Metro-Atlanta for several years, knew that one day her goal was to transition into owning her own location. Alan, who works in corporate America, has been eager to support Charlene to fulfill her dream of ownership.
“As someone who is dedicated to wellness, opening a LaVida Massage center is a dream of mine,” says Charlene Holder, owner. “We can’t wait to start bringing relaxation and wellness to the Rome community!”
LaVida Massage of Rome has eight massage rooms, including one dedicated to couples massage. Their massage services will include Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, prenatal massage, and more. First time clients get a discounted rate of $69.95 for a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session. LaVida Massage of Rome also offers a Benefits Program that lets you benefit from a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session every month.
LaVida Massage of Rome is open 7 days a week with extended hours. To book your session now, call 706.530.5848 or book online at LaVidaMassageRomeGA.com.
About LaVida Massage
LaVida Massage is a unique Wellness Center offering highly customized therapeutic massage and skin care services that are affordable and convenient. We are a leading provider of holistic health and wellness services, catering to busy, active lifestyles in gender neutral settings. Founded in Michigan in 2007, the LaVida Massage mission is to improve the lives of our guests through exceptional treatments, products, education, and customer care. For our Franchisees, our mission is to make sure that they succeed.
For more information on owning a LaVida Massage Center, visit www.lavidamassagefranchise.com.
Categories