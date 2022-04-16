New Outdoor Shopping Market Being Hosted at National Historic Landmark
Rickenbacker Woods Foundation is holding an outdoor market on the grounds of Eddie Rickenbacker's childhood home.
Columbus, OH, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After hosting multiple successful holiday shopping bazaars, Rickenbacker Woods Foundation (RWF) is bringing an outdoor shopping market to Livingston Avenue. The Market at Rickenbacker Woods will be open from 9:00am-1:00pm every second Saturday of each month. The rain or shine market started on April 9th and will end on October 8th. The shopping events are free and located on the grounds of Captain Eddie Rickenbacker’s childhood home which is a National Historic Landmark and in the works to be a museum. Shoppers may park in a lot across from the market on Livingston and Lockbourne, behind the Rickenbacker property, or on the street.
"We’re so excited to bring this outdoor shopping experience to Livingston Avenue,” said Office Manager Shavonn Harris, who is also the Event Coordinator for The Market at Rickenbacker Woods. “We love supporting makers and small businesses, but weren’t able to hold our holiday shopping events in 2020 or 2021 because of space constraints with the pandemic. It will be great to be able to connect with people and see everyone’s smiling faces.”
Each market date will feature over 40 vendors selling a variety of products ranging from baked goods, and handmade items to self-care products and home decor. Food trucks will also be onsite for visitors who work up an appetite from shopping. Each month the list of vendors will change. RWF will highlight the vendors for upcoming markets via Instagram: @rickenbackerwoods and facebook.com/rwflc.
The Rickenbacker Woods Foundation (RWF) is the caretaker of the boyhood home of Captain Eddie Rickenbacker, World War I Ace of Aces, airline industry pioneer, entrepreneur & philanthropist. Captain Eddie’s home is a registered National Historic Landmark, one of three in Central Ohio. The foundation also honors the work of Columbus native Granville T. Woods, a world renowned African American scientist and inventor of over 60 patents, including the “third electric rail” that powers subways and streetcars today.
"We’re so excited to bring this outdoor shopping experience to Livingston Avenue,” said Office Manager Shavonn Harris, who is also the Event Coordinator for The Market at Rickenbacker Woods. “We love supporting makers and small businesses, but weren’t able to hold our holiday shopping events in 2020 or 2021 because of space constraints with the pandemic. It will be great to be able to connect with people and see everyone’s smiling faces.”
Each market date will feature over 40 vendors selling a variety of products ranging from baked goods, and handmade items to self-care products and home decor. Food trucks will also be onsite for visitors who work up an appetite from shopping. Each month the list of vendors will change. RWF will highlight the vendors for upcoming markets via Instagram: @rickenbackerwoods and facebook.com/rwflc.
The Rickenbacker Woods Foundation (RWF) is the caretaker of the boyhood home of Captain Eddie Rickenbacker, World War I Ace of Aces, airline industry pioneer, entrepreneur & philanthropist. Captain Eddie’s home is a registered National Historic Landmark, one of three in Central Ohio. The foundation also honors the work of Columbus native Granville T. Woods, a world renowned African American scientist and inventor of over 60 patents, including the “third electric rail” that powers subways and streetcars today.
Contact
Rickenbacker Woods FoundationContact
Shavonn Harris
614-427-3201
rickenbackerwoods.org
Shavonn Harris
614-427-3201
rickenbackerwoods.org
Categories